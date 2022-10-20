MVC Notebook | South Dakota State just might be title timber

Maybe it’s because recent history indicates that the winner of No. 1 vs. No. 2 games involving FCS teams captures a national championship more often than not.

Or it might have been because of the way his team did it, falling behind 21-7 in the second quarter in front of a raucous crowd at the Fargodome and then pitching a second half shutout to win 23-21.

Regardless, South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier distilled his team’s victory at North Dakota State last week with two words that couldn’t have been more accurate.

“Pretty special,” he said.

The Jackrabbits didn’t fold under an early onslaught like so many opponents do in Fargo, instead controlling the second half and earning their first No. 1 national ranking on Monday. SDSU outrushed the Bison 207-127, marking the 19th straight time the winning team in that rivalry game finished with more yards on the ground.

The Jackrabbits also kept the ball for more than 34 minutes and had fewer penalty yards, indicating the poise they showed in a loud venue. In short, they showed they might be title timber.

“We flipped the switch in the second half and played one play at a time,” Stiegelmeier said. “We let the crowd control us (in the first half) instead of enjoying the crowd. This is a great environment for a college football game and we got the win.”

The Valley being the Valley, though, SDSU doesn’t get to ease into its first game as a top-ranked team. It makes a second straight trip into its neighbor to the north Saturday for a late-afternoon kickoff with North Dakota, which is 17-1 in its last 18 games at Alerus Center. The one loss was a six-point decision last fall to NDSU.

That being said, there’s this in their favor when it comes to postseason success for the Jackrabbits: In the last six matchups of No. 1 vs. No. 2, dating back to the 1981 championship game, the winner has won the national title five times.

STREAKING SALUKIS

SIU’s volleyball team went about three calendar years between wins in Davies Gym. So naturally, they won three conference matches in four nights to end another streak of futility in their breakout fall of 2022.

MVC wins over Belmont, Murray State and Missouri State upped the Salukis’ mark to 14-7 overall and 7-2 in the Valley, tying them with Drake for second place in the Valley. Asked about breaking such a lengthy skid in their conference home after Monday night’s 3-0 triumph over Missouri State, SIU coach Ed Allen delivered a quick history lesson.

“Hell, it’s been hard for us to win anywhere,” he said. “When you look at it, we won one conference match the last two years.”

The regal canines’ five-match winning streak is their longest since 2016, their last winning season. While a season-ending knee injury to prized freshman Ceci Buhlman won’t help them over the last 11 games, the team still has more talent and depth than it’s had at any time in Allen’s four years.

SIU tries to make it six in a row Friday night at home with league newcomer UIC, whose coach is at least familiar with Davies Gym. The Flames are guided by Justin Ingram, who took the Salukis to the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team in 2015.

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU’s Celia Pulido was named Swimmer of the Week in the MVC after winning the 100 and 200 backstroke at a meet at Illinois October 14. Her times of 54.17 and 1:57.85 are pool records and represent the top times in the Valley this year. … The next two weeks will likely decide if Illinois State’s football team has a chance to earn an FCS at-large berth. The Redbirds (4-2, 2-1) travel to Indiana State and North Dakota State. If they can get more offense to go with a tough defense, don’t discount their chances. … On the other end of the spectrum, Missouri State (2-4, 0-3) tries to salvage what’s left of its playoff chances with a trip to Northern Iowa. The Bears likely have to win out to have a shot at an at-large.