MVC Notebook | Valpo, Bradley illustrate MVC's unpredictability

In the non-Loyola division of the Missouri Valley Conference, it’s become pretty clear that there are no sure things, no cinch victories. Two classic examples of that occurred Wednesday night.

Northern Iowa and its 5-1 league record traveled to Valparaiso, which entered the game 1-5. The only problem for the Panthers was that it traveled to Valparaiso without leading scorer AJ Green, who came down with COVID-19.

That was enough to eventually tilt the game towards the Beacons. While they gave up a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation, Valparaiso didn’t blow the lead it built in overtime. Final score: Beacons 83, Panthers 80.

“The coaching with this group this week has been, ‘Let’s get back to the joy of playing basketball,’” said Valpo coach Matt Lottich. “We had two good practices and we had a lot of fun. I do think we played well tonight.

“When they were making their run, they were making shots. But there was a long time when they had some trouble scoring.”

The other result that didn’t compute occurred in Des Moines. Drake, which was 4-1 in the conference, hosted Bradley. The Braves were 2-4 going into the game and had blown a 20-point first half lead Sunday night in losing at Illinois State.

So of course, Bradley took a first half lead and never looked back in an 83-71 beating of the Bulldogs. The Braves shot 59.6 percent from the field, got their usual excellent game from Terry Roberts (18 points, 8 points, 5 assists) and got a bonus 15 points from freshman guard Connor Hickman.

For Bradley coach Brian Wardle, it was an affirmation of sorts.

“We need to understand if we play smart and stay focused, no matter what our age is, how young we are or who we’re playing, we can beat anyone and we know that,” he said to the Peoria Journal-Star.

SIU gets the Braves Saturday night at Peoria Civic Center.

DEEP DEPTH

The late, great manager of the Baltimore Orioles, Earl Weaver, once boasted of his team’s deep depth. Well, the SIU men may be in the middle of the MVC pack, but they are becoming one of the conference’s deepest squads.

In Monday night’s 60-59 home loss to Drake, the Salukis got more points from their bench (30) than the starters (29). Three reserves – Dalton Banks, Anthony D’Avanzo and Trent Brown – played the last four minutes with starters Marcus Domask and Lance Jones.

On Wednesday night, when SIU ended a three-game losing streak by stopping Indiana State 63-55, its bench outscored the thin Sycamores 21-9. That included 11 points in 29 minutes from Banks, who is earning starter’s minutes lately with steady, aggressive play.

“I try to get downhill, create for my teammates and score the ball when I have to,” Banks said. “For me, it’s just staying the course, trusting what I’m about. I’m never trying to force things and I’m going to let the game come to me.”

NOTHING BUT NET

Thursday’s updated NET rankings from the NCAA drive home the point made weeks ago – that the Valley is unlikely to get a second berth in the NCAA Tournament unless a team besides Loyola wins Arch Madness in St. Louis.

The Ramblers are going to the NCAA tourney one way or the other. Their NET ranking of 18 screams 5 seed, although the tournament committee will probably find an excuse to drop them to an 8 or 9 seed in order to reward undeserving TV league programs.

As for the rest of the Valley? Missouri State ranks second in NET at 79, which is up seven spots from the previous rankings. The Bears have yet to play Loyola, which gives them two chances at precious Quad 1 wins that could shoot them up the NET ladder.

No one else is higher than Drake’s 110, which took a hit after losing at home to Bradley. Simply put, the MVC needs a bid-stealer to earn a second slot into the NCAA’s 68-team field.

