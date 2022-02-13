MVC Puppy Bowl: Salukis outpaw Bulldogs

CARBONDALE – On Puppy Bowl Sunday, the Missouri Valley Conference paired its canine mascots for a game of women’s basketball at Banterra Center.

There might not have been a Lombarky Trophy at stake, as there is every year for Team Ruff or Team Fluff, but the Salukis (SIU) and Bulldogs (Drake) went at it as though there was an extra-large box of Milk Bones for the winner.

It was SIU that got its paws on the prize, thanks to a Gabby Walker double-double and a 9-0 run down the stretch that gave it a 73-65 win and moved it within a half-game of Illinois State for first place.

Walker tied Makenzie Silvey for game-high scoring honors with 18 points while leading all rebounders with 12. Eleven of those came in her first 11 minutes. It was a big bounceback effort for the 6-1 senior, who managed just 10 points in Friday night’s 64-60 win over Northern Iowa before getting ejected after fouling out with 2:20 left.

“Super-important if I can get into a rhythm and flow with the team early,” Walker said.

Salukis coach Cindy Stein, who launched into an impassioned defense of Walker after Friday night’s game, sensed that Walker was going to enjoy a good game.

“Gabby was ready to go,” Stein said. “She would tell you she was disappointed in the last game and some of the things that happened. She did a really good job of putting us over the hump.”

SIU (15-7, 10-2) led 56-54 with 4:44 left after Katie Dinnibier canned two free throws for Drake, but rattled off the next nine points. Walker started the run by taking a Silvey feed and powering home a 3-point play.

Payton McCallister swished a 3-pointer from the right wing at the 2:27 mark for an eight-point advantage and Silvey ended the spurt with a 3-point play off an offensive rebound that upped the margin to 11 with 1:42 remaining.

The Bulldogs (12-12, 4-9) went scoreless for 3:37, missing five straight shots and committing a turnover in that span.

“We were able to come up with some better shots,” said Stein. “Our pursuit of offensive rebounds, coming up with the big board … Mak was a big part of that. Just getting some shots to go down.”

Abby Brockmeyer chipped in her second straight 16-point, seven-rebound effort, bringing her within seven boards of 1,000 for her career. Quierra Love contributed 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in a game-high 37 minutes.

It appeared the Salukis wouldn’t need a late run to put Drake away for a quarter and a half. They riddled the Bulldogs’ 2-3 zone for 25 first quarter points, going 11 of 17 from the field and 3 of 5 on 3-pointers to build a nine-point advantage.

Walker sank a foul shot with 5:12 left in the half to up SIU’s lead to 33-18. Walker then scored the Salukis’ next points on a bank shot precisely 7:56 later – after Drake rattled off 13 consecutive points bridging the halves.

What happened?

“I think we got stagnant offensively,” Brockmeyer said. “No one was really looking to score or set screens. We were all standing around, waiting for someone else to do something. We were taking shots at the end of the shot clock.”

Megan Meyer’s transition layup evened the score at 35 with six minutes left in the third, but SIU regained the lead for good 20 seconds later on Love’s corner 3-pointer. It nursed that small lead through the next 12 minutes until finally delivering the knockout blow.

The result sealed the Salukis’ first season sweep of Drake since 2006-07, the last time they won the MVC regular season title.

“It’s so much fun,” Walker said. “All the girls on the team enjoy winning. To keep up the winning just keeps that energy up and keeps the smiles on our faces.”

DAWG BITES

Dinnibier scored 14 points to pace Drake, while Grace Berg added 11 and Maggie Bair hit for 10 points before fouling out. … SIU held the Bulldogs to 3 of 20 3-point shooting, two days after hounding UNI into a 5 of 27 showing behind the arc. … The Salukis made just 16 of 26 foul shots, but were able to convert 14 of 18 in the second half. … SIU didn’t commit a foul in the second half until Tyranny Brown drew a whistle with 6:10 left in the game, a span of nearly 14 minutes. … The Salukis visit Bradley Friday night at 6:30.

