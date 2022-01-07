MVC Women's Basketball | Conference race

Before Missouri Valley Conference play started last week, SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein said the team that won the conference would be the team that stayed the healthiest.

If that statement is true, preseason favorite Missouri State and Bradley are at a disadvantage. The Bears have lost two starters from last year’s NCAA Sweet Sixteen squad and the Braves saw their best player go down for the year on Saturday.

Still, Missouri State has plenty of pride, plus last year’s MVC Player of the Year and enough skill on hand to perhaps defend its Valley regular season title. Below is a look at each team heading into conference play, listed in order of predicted finish in preseason.

Missouri State

Record: 11-2, 2-0

NET Ranking: 22

Summary: The Bears are a story of “next woman up” so far. First, Abby Hipp went down with a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 20 at USC. Then Jasmine Franklin tore her ACL last month, taking 14.9 points and 12.1 rebounds out of the lineup.

Yet Missouri State continues to carry on, doing what it takes to win. It’s been beastly on the defensive end, allowing opponents to score just 49.9 ppg and make only 33.6 percent of their field goal attempts.

The Bears figure to be better when Bryce Calip, the league’s top player a year ago, emerges from a slump. She’s canning just 30 percent of her shots and scoring only 11.2 ppg.

Drake

Record: 9-4, 1-1

NET Ranking: 54

Summary: By losing 78-70 to Indiana State on Dec. 30, the Bulldogs became a cautionary tale for everyone in the conference. Be ready to play every game or you, too, could lose a game that could bite you later.

By destroying Evansville 97-54 to start the New Year, Drake displayed that it remains a threat to win the conference. The Bulldogs are terrific shooters who average 81.6 ppg and shoot nearly 50 percent from the field while owning the boards to the tune of a plus-10.8 margin per game.

If it can quit turning the ball over nearly 20 times per game, Drake could be truly dangerous.

Northern Iowa

Record: 7-4, 0-0

NET Ranking: 45

Summary: When the Panthers take the floor Friday night at Valparaiso, it will be their first game in 19 days. A COVID-19 outbreak in their program forced them to postpone home games last week with Evansville and Indiana State.

If there’s a team in the conference that can contend for an NCAA Tournament at-large berth outside of Missouri State, it’s probably UNI. Its NET ranking is on the edge and probably would be higher if it had closed the deal instead of losing 70-69 on Dec. 15 at No. 15 Iowa State.

The Panthers might have the league’s best point guard in Karli Rucker, who’s averaging 13.5 ppg and making an outrageous 16 of 26 from the 3-point line.

Illinois State

Record: 5-7, 1-0

NET Ranking: 220

Summary: With just nine available players and two available coaches, the Redbirds started conference play Saturday with a 64-57 decision over I-74 rival Bradley, a result that could give them badly-needed momentum.

Non-conference play wasn’t kind to Illinois State, which started out 1-5 before finally finding a bit of traction. One problem has been poor perimeter defense, as opponents have connected on 38.3 percent of their 3-point attempts.

The player to watch is senior JuJu Redmond, who leads the team with 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while hitting 51.3 percent from the field.

Bradley

Record: 3-7, 0-1

NET Ranking: 242

Summary: After winning the MVC Tournament in March and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Braves have experienced quite the comedown.

First, they lost MVC scoring leader Lasha Petree, who transferred to Rutgers. Not only was Petree capable of hitting for 30 any game, she was also a force defensively as she was one of the league’s best shot-blockers.

Then the other shoe dropped on New Year’s Day when their remaining star, fifth-year senior guard Gabi Haack, tore her ACL in the loss at Illinois State. That takes 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and lots of leadership out of a lineup that might not have enough remaining to make up for that kind of loss.

Valparaiso

Record: 2-11, 0-2

NET Ranking: 277

Summary: There was a name change in the offseason as the artists formerly known as Crusaders became the Beacons. There apparently was also a change in the team’s fortunes as the group which played solid basketball the last two years suddenly became the league’s worst team.

The biggest problem has been 3-point shooting. Valpo averages nearly 25 3-point attempts per game but has made only 30.9 percent. Making it even more troubling is it returned four starters from last year.

Getting pounded on the boards by nearly 14 a game hasn’t helped, either. The Beacons figure to shoot better, but the rebounding differential will haunt them all year.

Loyola

Record: 8-5, 0-2

NET Ranking: 111

Summary: The Ramblers are excellent defensively, but are limited offensively. They have to play from a lead because they lack an explosive scorer that can bring them back in the fourth quarter.

The number to watch with them is 63. If you score 63 or more against them, you’re going to win. They’re 0-4 when opponents have reached that number this year, as SIU was able to do Sunday in its 63-50 decision.

That game aside, Loyola is limiting opponents to 37 percent shooting and 56.7 points per game.

SIU

Record: 7-5, 2-0

NET Ranking: 106

Summary: Picked eighth in preseason, the Salukis could exceed that by three or four spots, perhaps more if they get a few breaks. One of them is the injury luck that they didn’t get last year.

They have stayed healthy for the most part, aside from losing Awa Keita after two games, and have forged an identity built around super seniors Makenzie Silvey, Abby Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker. Their defense has been good, for the most part.

SIU will need a little help for its big three if it’s to finish in the top four, but its overall direction is trending up. This isn’t a team anyone else in the league is eager to play.

Indiana State

Record: 6-6, 1-0

NET Ranking: 196

Summary: Amazing what a difference playing defense makes. The Sycamores have made real strides under first-year coach Chad Killinger, forcing 30 turnovers in their attention-grabbing win at Drake and limiting opponents to 63 ppg.

They are still trying to get a semblance of ball control on offense as they commit 20 per game, but do have a couple of capable scorers in Adrian Folks (14.6 ppg) and Del’Janae Williams (12.6).

This might still be a Thursday team in the conference tournament, but it’s no longer a pushover and that’s progress.

Evansville

Record: 6-6, 0-1

NET Ranking: 247

Summary: Like Indiana State, the Purple Aces are under new leadership with Robyn Scherr-Wells. And like the Sycamores, they have responded to the coaching change in a positive manner.

Scherr-Wells has found much-needed help for Abby Feit in the form of Je’Naiya Davis (19.2 ppg, 45 percent 3-pointers). The duo combines for 37.4 ppg, making them the top 1-2 punch on a team in the conference.

The next step is improving their defense. Evansville allows almost 74 ppg.

