 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

MVFC Standings

  • Updated
  • 0

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA

N. Dakota St. 3 0 70 30 6 0 197 43

S. Illinois 4 0 139 116 6 1 264 171

South Dakota 3 1 115 75 5 2 211 113

Missouri St. 3 1 142 91 4 2 201 148

S. Dakota St. 2 1 126 59 5 1 275 96

N. Iowa 1 2 75 75 3 3 163 110

Youngstown St. 1 2 83 105 2 3 141 188

Indiana St. 1 3 54 146 3 4 109 212

W. Illinois 1 3 112 144 1 6 196 279

Illinois St. 0 3 37 96 2 4 117 155

North Dakota 0 3 51 67 2 4 148 129

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. 41, W. Illinois 17

Missouri St. 37, Indiana St. 7

N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 0

People are also reading…

S. Illinois 31, N. Dakota 28

S. Dakota 34, N. Iowa 21

Oct. 23

Youngstown St. at Indiana St., noon

Illinois St. at S. Dakota, 1 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Dakota, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 2:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News