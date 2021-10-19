MVFC Standings

Missouri Valley Football Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 3 0 70 30 6 0 197 43
S. Illinois 4 0 139 116 6 1 264 171
South Dakota 3 1 115 75 5 2 211 113
Missouri St. 3 1 142 91 4 2 201 148
S. Dakota St. 2 1 126 59 5 1 275 96
N. Iowa 1 2 75 75 3 3 163 110
Youngstown St. 1 2 83 105 2 3 141 188
Indiana St. 1 3 54 146 3 4 109 212
W. Illinois 1 3 112 144 1 6 196 279
Illinois St. 0 3 37 96 2 4 117 155
North Dakota 0 3 51 67 2 4 148 129
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. 41, W. Illinois 17
Missouri St. 37, Indiana St. 7
N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 0
People are also reading…
S. Illinois 31, N. Dakota 28
S. Dakota 34, N. Iowa 21
Oct. 23
Youngstown St. at Indiana St., noon
Illinois St. at S. Dakota, 1 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Dakota, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 2:30 p.m.