MVFC Standings

Missouri Valley Football Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 21
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 6
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 14
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 23
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 21
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 41
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 23
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 16
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 17
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 31
Thursday's Games
Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41
Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21
S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21
Friday's Games
Kansas 17, South Dakota 14
S. Dakota St. 42, Colorado St. 23
Saturday's Games
North Dakota 35, Idaho St. 14
N. Dakota St. 28, Albany 6
Iowa St. 16, N. Iowa 10
Oklahoma St. 23, Missouri St. 16
Illinois St. 49, Butler 7
Friday, Sept. 10
North Dakota at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Indiana St. at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 11 a.m.
N. Arizona at South Dakota, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 2:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at S. Dakota St., 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Montana, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 8 p.m.