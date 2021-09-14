 Skip to main content
MVFC Standings
agate

MVFC Standings

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA

N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 6

S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 30

Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 35

Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 32 45

Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 57

North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 62

N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 32

South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 24

S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 52

Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 83

W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 73

Friday's Games

Utah St. 48, North Dakota 24

Saturday's Games

Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6

Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14

S. Dakota 34, N. Arizona 7

N. Dakota St. 64, Valparaiso 0

W. Michigan 28, Illinois St. 0

S. Dakota St. 52, Lindenwood 7

Kansas St. 31, S. Illinois 23

Montana 42, W. Illinois 7

Missouri St. 43, Central Arkansas 34

N. Iowa 34, Sacramento St. 16

Saturday's Games

E. Washington at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Towson, 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Dayton at S. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

S. Dakota at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

