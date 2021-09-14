MVFC Standings

Missouri Valley Football Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 6
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 30
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 35
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 32 45
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 57
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 62
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 32
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 24
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 52
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 83
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 73
Friday's Games
Utah St. 48, North Dakota 24
Saturday's Games
Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6
Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14
S. Dakota 34, N. Arizona 7
N. Dakota St. 64, Valparaiso 0
W. Michigan 28, Illinois St. 0
S. Dakota St. 52, Lindenwood 7
Kansas St. 31, S. Illinois 23
Montana 42, W. Illinois 7
Missouri St. 43, Central Arkansas 34
N. Iowa 34, Sacramento St. 16
E. Washington at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.
Drake at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Towson, 5 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Dayton at S. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
S. Dakota at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.