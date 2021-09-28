 Skip to main content
agate

MVFC Standings

  • 0

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA

S. Dakota St. 1 0 44 0 3 0 138 30

S. Illinois 1 0 35 17 3 1 160 72

Missouri St. 1 0 31 23 2 1 90 80

W. Illinois 1 0 38 35 1 3 122 170

N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 13

N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 35

N. Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 62

Illinois St. 0 1 17 35 2 2 97 94

Indiana St. 0 1 0 44 2 2 55 110

S. Dakota 0 1 23 31 2 2 119 69

Youngstown St. 0 1 35 38 1 2 93 121

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. 44, Indiana St. 0

S. Illinois 35, Illinois St. 17

W. Illinois 38, Youngstown St. 35

Missouri St. 31, S. Dakota 23

Oct. 2 Games

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at N. Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 6 p.m.

