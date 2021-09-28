MVFC Standings

Missouri Valley Football Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 1 0 44 0 3 0 138 30
S. Illinois 1 0 35 17 3 1 160 72
Missouri St. 1 0 31 23 2 1 90 80
W. Illinois 1 0 38 35 1 3 122 170
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 13
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 35
N. Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 62
Illinois St. 0 1 17 35 2 2 97 94
Indiana St. 0 1 0 44 2 2 55 110
S. Dakota 0 1 23 31 2 2 119 69
Youngstown St. 0 1 35 38 1 2 93 121
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. 44, Indiana St. 0
S. Illinois 35, Illinois St. 17
W. Illinois 38, Youngstown St. 35
Missouri St. 31, S. Dakota 23
People are also reading…
Oct. 2 Games
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at N. Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.
Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 6 p.m.