Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
I-57 will be closed to all traffic between the 45 mile marker and the 54 mile marker beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 through 7 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Carbondale restaurateur William Orlando Cook, better known throughout the region as “Tippy” has died.
“This was domestic in nature and targeted to one person. It was not a random act of violence,” Carterville Alderman Tom Harness told The Southern.
That familiar swishing sound you hear coming in waves from the south is most likely coming from shots delivered on the basketball court delive…
Unique Geek Gaming Lounge in Herrin is part retail store, part arcade and part gathering place.
VIENNA — There may be more formidable 1-2 scoring punches in Southern Illinois boys basketball, but few would rate better than Vienna High Sch…
CARBONDALE – Local wrestlers advanced to the title matches in 13 of the 14 weight classes and came away with seven titles at the 61st annual M…
“I hope that at some point ... the party breaks its fever of Donald Trump and understands and learns from the past,” said outgoing Illinois House GOP leader Jim Durkin.
CARTERVILLE — Work continues on the Walkers Bluff Casino and Resort, and partners have begun building a staff to run the show which is expecte…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.