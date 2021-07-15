Nala
- Updated
After significant public backlash on social media this past weekend, WSIU Public Radio walked back its plans to recognize Longbranch Bakery and Cafe at its "One Region, All Neighbors" award ceremony on Sunday.
Rapper suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds across the street from Cook County Jail just after being released, police say
This was not the first time such a seemingly orchestrated attack occurred outside the Cook County Jail or its neighboring courthouse.
- Updated
For those downstate Illinois residents who want to breakaway from Chicagoland and form their own state, two Southern Illinois University Carbondale researchers have an emphatic caution: do not do it.
In a whitepaper released earlier this year by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, a think tank at the university, political scientists John Foster and John Jackson said analysis of Illinois state revenue and budgeting over recent years shows downstate Illinoisans would be worse off without Chicago than they are with their northeastern neighbors.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
Wes Bennett, long-time area radio morning show host, died Friday after an extended illness. Bennett was a fixture on WGGH-AM and WGGH-FM after starting in Southern Illinois radio on WDDD-FM.
- Updated
With the exception of a three-year stint as superintendent of Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95, Daniel Booth has held a position at practically every level of higher education – all at Carbondale Community High School.
- Updated
One of the most potent pitcher/catcher combos in Southern Illinois high school baseball history showcased in the mid-1970s in Carbondale.
- Updated
Authorities didn't immediately say how the men escaped, but said they should not be approached by members of the public under any circumstances.
SUV passenger shot near Cook County Jail not far from where rapper was fatally shot this weekend, police say
- Updated
A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times early Monday, not far from where a man was gunned down a little more than 24 hours earlier shortly after he was released on electronic monitoring.
- Updated
ANNA — The director of Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center and two other top administrators charged with interfering with an investi…