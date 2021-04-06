Naquin stars as Reds down Pirates

CINCINNATI — Tyler Naquin homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Rookie Jonathan India had three hits and four RBIs in Cincinnati's latest offensive outburst. Tucker Barnhart and Nick Senzel also had three hits apiece.
The Reds set a franchise record with 46 runs in their first five games. The 1895 and 1976 teams scored 44 runs through five games.
Cincinnati left-hander Wade Miley (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings in his first start of the year. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one.
Miley was limited to six appearances last season due to two separate stints on the injured list and battled a hamstring issue during spring training.
Naquin got the scoring started by launching Trevor Cahill's fourth pitch of the game an estimated 454 feet for his first career leadoff homer.
ASTROS 4, ANGELS 2: At Anaheim, Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning and Houston split a short series against the AL West rival Los Angeles Angels with a victory.
Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Díaz hit back-to-back homers in the second inning for the Astros, who went an impressive 5-1 on their six-game road trip to start the season amid the incessant booing and jeering they'll hear indefinitely as fans react to their sign-stealing scandal in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
“They seem unfazed by all the jeers and all the booing,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “It helped them concentrate even more at the start of the year. This team is very secure in their abilities, and they’re secure on and off the field.”
NATIONALS 6, BRAVES 5: At Washington, Juan Soto drove in the winning run with a single on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday, lifting the coronavirus-depleted Washington to a comeback victory over Atlanta after waiting five days to start their season.
Lefty reliever Will Smith (0-1) entered for the ninth and promptly gave up a single to new leadoff hitter Victor Robles, and then hit Trea Turner with a pitch. That brought up Soto, the 2020 NL batting champion, and he delivered a line drive to center field.
Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson homered against Washington ace Max Scherzer. Acuña drove Scherzer's first pitch of the game deep to left-center, and led off the third with his second homer.
TIGERS 4, TWINS 3: At Detroit, Akil Baddoo added another big hit in this charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Detroit a victory over Minnesota.
Baddoo made his debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Then he hit a grand slam in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Monday. The rookie entered Tuesday's game as a pinch-runner, stayed in to the play the outfield and ended it with a hit to right off Hansel Robles (0-1).
The 22-year-old Baddoo was taken by the Tigers from the Twins' last December in the Rule 5 draft of players left off 40-man rosters. A second-round draft choice by Minnesota in 2016, Baddoo had never played above Class A until this year, and was a career .249 hitter in four minor league seasons — there were no games in the minors last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 2: At New York, Gerrit Cole struck out 13 and walked none over seven scoreless innings in his most dominant start since joining New York, overwhelming Baltimore for his first win this season.
Cole (1-0) allowed four hits, three of them singles, in the type of the performance that showed why the Yankees made him baseball’s highest-paid pitcher in December 2019 with a $324 million, nine-year contract.
Jay Bruce backed him with his first Yankees home run, a solo shot in the second off Dean Kremer (0-1), and Aaron Judge added a three-run homer in the eighth.