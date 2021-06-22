Naquin's 3-run homer gives Reds win over Twins

"There's no question we're just going to keep getting better. There's been signs along the way," he said. "I love the way the guys are approaching it."

After grinding through a 12-inning victory on Monday night that lasted 5 hours, 14 minutes, the longest in MLB this year, the Twins experienced some bullpen problems of their own.

Alex Colomé allowed three runs in the eighth, though third baseman Miguel Sanó's second fielding error of the game made two of them unearned.

Then Hansel Robles (3-4), who has been one of the team's steadiest relief options, put himself in trouble with a one-out double by Nick Castellanos and by hitting Tyler Stephenson with a pitch before Naquin's 12th homer of the season gave the Reds a reason to smile on the way home.

"What a season he's having," Bell said. "He's really settling in, and his talent is coming out."

Wade Miley gave the Reds another strong start, too, with two runs allowed on a homer by Ryan Jeffers over seven otherwise-easy innings. Jeffers was the catcher for all 12 innings of the marathon game on Monday and returned to his crouch behind the plate again on Tuesday, as the Twins tried to shake off the bad news of star center fielder Byron Buxton's broken left hand.