NASCAR reopens gates at Bristol with more tracks to follow

The event was not without glitches. Video from before the race showed a fan was able to climb the catchfence — typically an indicator of a lack of security. Some complained on social media that guidelines weren't being followed, bathrooms weren't cleaned and the event felt disorganized. Fans were supposed to be dismissed by row, but it appeared spectators poured out of the grandstands at will and into crowded parking lots that lacked organization for exiting.

Matt Harrington, who drove 2.5 hours from Greenville, South Carolina, for his first event at Bristol, said the track sent directions with times fans could enter and he didn't encounter a single person besides the person who scanned his ticket when he arrived. He said an instructional video on exiting procedures was useless because it couldn't be heard over the noise.

He also said his section of seats along the backstretch only separated groups of fans by one empty seat and concession stands were overcrowded.

"They did do a lot right, but it wasn't perfect," said Harrington, 23. "With the way things are going on right now with the virus, you can't make mistakes, and they definitely missed it on leaving the track. Security, personnel, everything felt like it was at 25% operation."