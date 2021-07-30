Nationals defeat Cubs 4-3 after both sell off at deadline

WASHINGTON — Josh Bell and Luis García homered, and Washington defeated Chicago Friday night, hours after both franchises completed trade deadline teardowns.

The cores of two recent World Series champions -- Chicago in 2016, Washington in 2019 -- were scattered to various contenders as both teams acknowledged the need to rebuild. Both did a thorough job, with Washington dealing eight veterans in six trades in a two-day span. Chicago also made a half-dozen trades in the 24 hours before the deadline.

By the time the weekend series began just hours after the deadline, Cubs mainstays Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo had been dealt. So had Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner.

In their stead were revamped lineups, as well as opportunities, both Friday and for the rest of the season.

García, a 21-year-old second baseman likely to receive extensive playing time with Turner dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers, promptly took advantage with a solo homer off Chicago's Jake Arrieta (5-10) in the second inning.