Nationals get past Cardinals, 1-0

WASHINGTON — Wind that topped 30 mph and sent napkins twirling around Nationals Park rippled Max Scherzer's white jersey and dried out his hands.
His forearm was a little sore from trying to grip the baseball hard enough to control where it would go when he let it fly. He loaded the bases in the first inning and needed 49 pitches just to get through two.
Scherzer figured things out, retired 12 his last 13 batters and struck out nine in six innings to move up to No. 21 on the career K's leaderboard, helping Washington edge the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday.
"That's when it gets fun," the three-time Cy Young Award winner said. "All you can do is attack the zone and let them hit outs."
He struck out Dylan Carlson swinging through a 93 mph fastball with his 109th and final pitch. The righty's strikeout of Justin Williams to end the fourth gave Scherzer 2,814 for his career, moving him one ahead of Hall of Famer Mike Mussina. Next up: Mickey Lolich, whose 2,832 strikeouts rank 20th in MLB history.
"He's one of the best. He knows what he needs to do," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "He had a rough go in the first inning and you could see him settling down a little bit."
Not before a bit of an adventure in the first, which included a hit batter, infield single and walk, but Scherzer (1-1) escaped by striking out Carlson and Matt Carpenter.
"You get a guy on his heels a little bit ... I did feel like we were going to be able to do some things, but he got better as he went," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "It would have been nice to cash in."
Scherzer ended up allowing four hits and one walk and lowering his ERA to 1.80.
Alex Avila drove in the game's lone run in the second off Carlos Martínez (0-4) with one of his two doubles — his first hits as a member of the Nationals.
Carlos Martínez allowed four hits in six innings in his longest outing since going seven on July 7, 2018.
"His mental game was there today," catcher Andrew Knizner said.
DIAMONDBACKS 5, REDS 4: at Cincinnati, Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save, helping Arizona beat Cincinnati in the finish of a suspended game.
Tuesday’s night’s game was halted because of heavy rain, and soon snow, after Reds reliever Lucas Sims walked in a run to give the Diamondbacks a 5-4 lead in the eighth.
The restart Wednesday was delayed 25 minutes because of a band of heavy snow that passed through before the sun came out.
PHILLIES 6, GIANTS 5: At Philadelphia, Bryce Harper tied the game with one swing and scored the winning run with one hand brushing the plate. The Phillies slugger was in the mix for two late rallies that saved them from a sweep.
“That's the most dangerous Bryce Harper you can find,” starter Zach Eflin said. “You're starting to feel that presence go throughout the whole team. Everybody's getting fired up about it.”
ROCKIES 6, ASTROS 3: At Denver, Austin Gomber got his first victory for Colorado, allowing two hits over six innings to beat the Astros on a wintry Wednesday afternoon and send Houston to its ninth loss in 10 games.
It was 34 degrees at first pitch and a light snow fell throughout the game, gaining in intensity.
The weather didn’t bother Gomber (1-2), among five players acquired from St. Louis in the Feb. 1 trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals.
PIRATES 3, PIRATES 2: At Detroit, Tyler Anderson and the Pittsburgh Pirates are closing in on .500.
Anderson pitched five solid innings, and the Pirates took the first game of a doubleheader over Detroit. Pittsburgh has won five of its last seven and is 8-9 on the season after starting 1-6.
MARLINS 3, ORIOLES 0: At Miami, Baltimore were eager to swing, and Trevor Rogers was happy to let them.
Early contact helped Rogers pitch a career-high seven innings without allowing a runner past second base, and Miami earned a split of the two-game series.
Rogers needed only seven pitches in the first inning and eight in the sixth. He recorded five first-pitch outs.
RANGERS 7, ANGELS 4: At Anaheim, California, Adolis García hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Texas rallied from a late two-run deficit for a victory over Los Angeles.
Nate Lowe also homered immediately after García's drive for the Rangers, who have won six of nine after jumping on Los Angeles' bullpen for six late runs to take two of three at Angel Stadium.
BREWERS 4, PADRES 2: At San Diego, Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for Milwaukee Brewers, who beat San Diego to complete a three-game sweep.
San Diego right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness. The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall.
ATHLETICS 13, TWINS 12: At Oakland, California, the Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to 11, rallying from a two-run deficit to beat wins when Luis Arraez threw away Ramón Laureano's grounder for Minnesota's second error of the 10th inning.
Nelson Cruz had two home runs and four RBIs for the Twins, and Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer against Lou Trivino for a 12-10 lead in the 10th.