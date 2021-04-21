Nationals get past Cardinals, 1-0

WASHINGTON — Wind that topped 30 mph and sent napkins twirling around Nationals Park rippled Max Scherzer's white jersey and dried out his hands.

His forearm was a little sore from trying to grip the baseball hard enough to control where it would go when he let it fly. He loaded the bases in the first inning and needed 49 pitches just to get through two.

Scherzer figured things out, retired 12 his last 13 batters and struck out nine in six innings to move up to No. 21 on the career K's leaderboard, helping Washington edge the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday.

"That's when it gets fun," the three-time Cy Young Award winner said. "All you can do is attack the zone and let them hit outs."

He struck out Dylan Carlson swinging through a 93 mph fastball with his 109th and final pitch. The righty's strikeout of Justin Williams to end the fourth gave Scherzer 2,814 for his career, moving him one ahead of Hall of Famer Mike Mussina. Next up: Mickey Lolich, whose 2,832 strikeouts rank 20th in MLB history.

"He's one of the best. He knows what he needs to do," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "He had a rough go in the first inning and you could see him settling down a little bit."