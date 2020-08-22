Nationals outlast Marlins 5-4 in opener of doubleheader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — The Washington bullpen halted a Miami rally, retiring all seven batters it faced in a victory on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Kyle Finnegan (1-0) struck out Jorge Alfaro to escape a two-out, bases-loaded jam he inherited from starter Max Scherzer in the fifth to earn his first major league win. Tanner Rainey pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, and Daniel Hudson earned his sixth save with a perfect seventh.

Miami starter Daniel Castano (0-2) got only one out against four batters, allowing two runs. The Nationals increased the lead to 3-0 on Howie Kendrick's sacrifice fly in the third.

The Marlins' defensive sloppiness helped Washington score twice in the fourth. Kurt Suzuki and Josh Harrison opened the inning with consecutive singles, and rookie right fielder Jesus Sanchez sailed a throw well past third to allow Suzuki to score. Two batters later, Harrison scored when left fielder Corey Dickerson dropped Victor Robles' fly ball.

While Scherzer labored for much of his outing, Miami didn't manage anything until Jonathan Villar's RBI single in the fifth and Matt Joyce's homer a batter later. Scherzer allowed the next four hitters to reach and was finally chased on Sanchez's RBI walk. Scherzer surrendered four runs in 4 2/3 innings.