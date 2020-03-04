NBA-leading Bucks bounce back, rout Pacers

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Milwaukee recovered after squandering an early 22-point lead to trounce Indiana on Wednesday night.
The Bucks bounced back from a 105-89 loss at Miami in which they posted their lowest point total of the season. An NBA-best 53-9, Milwaukee hasn't lost back-to-back games all season.
Indiana had a four-game winning streak snapped as it fell into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers also lost guard Malcolm Brogdon to a sore left hip in the second quarter.
The Pacers were without Victor Oladipo for the second straight game because of a sore right knee. Milwaukee was missing reserve guards George Hill (groin contusion) and Kyle Korver (back soreness).
This game marked a return to form for the NBA's highest-scoring team.
After scoring at least 100 points in 83 consecutive regular-season games - the third-longest streak in NBA history - the Bucks failed to reach the century mark in a 93-85 victory at Charlotte on Sunday and their loss at Miami.
But they got there with time to spare Wednesday. with Eric Bledsoe hitting a 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 101-81 edge with 9:02 left.
THUNDER 114, PISTONS 107: At Detroit, Danilo Gallinari made a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute, and Oklahoma City beat Detroit despite blowing a 16-point second-half lead.
The depleted Pistons rallied in the fourth quarter and took a 103-102 advantage after a 3-pointer by Svi Mykhailiuk. It was tight the rest of the way, and with the Thunder up by one late, Oklahoma City's Chris Paul dribbled toward Detroit's Brandon Knight, who hit the deck trying to draw an offensive foul.
There was no whistle, and Gallinari made a 3 with 21.6 seconds remaining to put the Thunder up 111-107.
CELTICS 112, CAVALIERS 106: At Cleveland, Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and Boston defeated Cleveland in a matchup of short-handed teams.
The Celtics were missing three starters — Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward — while the Cavaliers played without starters Andre Drumnond and rookie Darius Garland.
Cavaliers rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. left the game in the first half with a head injury and didn't return.
GRIZZLIES 118, NETS 79: At New York, Josh Jackson scored 19 points and Memphis ran away from Brooklyn during the second half of a blowout in a matchup of teams trying to maintain playoff position.
Tyus Jones added 18 points for Memphis, which extended its winning streak to three games. Ja Morant scored 15.
Taurean Prince had 15 points, and Caris LeVert and Chris Chiozza each added 14 for Brooklyn.
HEAT 116, MAGIC 113: At Miami, it took a record-setting night from 3-point range for Miami to beat Orlando.
Duncan Robinson scored 27 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc, and the Heat hit a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in their win over the Magic.
Goran Dragic scored 25 points and added nine assists, Kelly Olynyk scored 16 on a perfect shooting night and Jimmy Butler finished with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Miami won its fourth straight.
JAZZ 112, KNICKS 104: At New York, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, and Utah kept feasting on a soft part of their schedule by beating New York.
Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who won their third straight against a team well below .500 from the Eastern Conference. Utah racked up 129 and 126 points in victories over Washington and Cleveland, respectively, then never trailed against the Knicks.
The Jazz pulled within a half-game in the West of the fourth-place Houston Rockets, whom the Knicks surprised with a 125-123 victory on Monday.