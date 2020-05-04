NCAA accuses Louisville of recruiting violations

The most serious violation alleged in the redacted document accuses Adidas employees James Gatto and Merl Code of offering $125,000 combined to the family of a recruit from May to September 2017. Then-Louisville assistant Jordan Fair is alleged to have provided between $11,800 and $13,500 in benefits to coach/trainer Brad Augustine, who was associated with another prospective recruit, while former associate head coach Kenny Johnson is alleged to have provided an extra benefit of $1,300.

Pitino is alleged to have violated head coach responsibility with compliance by failing to conduct additional inquiries into Gatto's recruiting assistance of a prospect and not reporting activities to the athletic department's compliance staff. The Hall of Fame coach was not named in the federal complaint and has consistently denied authorizing or having knowledge of a payment to a recruit's family.

Louisville is currently on NCAA probation for a 2015 sex scandal that resulted in sanctions including the vacating of 123 victories and its 2013 NCAA championship. Though the latest notice of allegations could subject the school to additional discipline, the governing body did not accuse it of a lack of institutional control, considered the most serious charge as a pattern of continued misconduct.