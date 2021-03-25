NCAA hires law firm to assess gender equity at championships

INDIANAPOLIS — Under sharp criticism during its marquee March Madness tournaments, the NCAA said Thursday it is hiring a law firm to review potential gender equity issues related to how it conducts its men's and women's championship events.

The NCAA has been accused the past two weeks of not providing equal amenities to the teams in the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments. Among other things, female players, coaches and staff in San Antonio have criticized the NCAA for not initially providing a full weight-training area to the women's teams, noting the men's teams in Indianapolis did not have the same problem.

The NCAA has apologized and President Mark Emmert said Thursday that Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, which has experience in Title IX and gender equity issues, will conduct an "independent equity review" and evaluate the organization's "practices and policies and provide recommendations on steps we can take to get better."