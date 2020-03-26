NCAA slashes distribution by $375 million

The NCAA will distribute $225 million to its Division I members in June, a whopping $375 million less than had been budgeted after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the big-money men's basketball tournament.

Ohio State President Michael Drake, chairman of the NCAA board of governors, said the association will undertake cost-cutting measures to be determined in the upcoming weeks.

"The association has prepared for a financial catastrophic event like the one we face now," Drake said Thursday. "While we certainly have challenges ahead, we would be in a far worse position had it not been for this long-standing, forward-focused planning."

The NCAA had been scheduled to distribute $600 million to more than 300 Division I schools from April to June. Instead, it will hand out far less.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told reporters his 10-member league would have expected about $24 million from NCAA distributions. Instead, he estimated, the Big 12 will receive about $10 million.

The NCAA pulled in more than $1 billion in revenue last year, including $867.5 million from the television and marketing rights for the Division I men's basketball tournament. But March Madness was canceled March 19, a week before the first round was scheduled to begin.