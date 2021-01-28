Necas lifts returning Hurricanes past Lightning 1-0 in OT

Cody Ceci scored his first and Tristan Jarry had 16 saves for the Penguins, who arrived in Boston with a four-game winning streak but have now lost two in a row.

CAPITALS 6, ISLANDERS 3: At Washington, Zdeno Chara scored for the first time with his new team to cap a five-goal second period, and Washington came back to stun New York.

The Islanders led 3-0 before Washington scored four goals in 5:09. Conor Sheary scored his first two with the Capitals, Garnet Hathaway tied it and John Carlson gave them the lead on the power play.

Then Chara's slapper from just inside the blue line beat Semyon Varlamov clean, making it five unanswered goals in under 10 minutes. The 43-year-old former Boston Bruins captain was mobbed by teammates at the bench while Islanders players looked shell-shocked by the turn of events.

FLYERS 3, DEVILS 1: At Newark, Carter Hart made 33 saves and fourth-line forward Michael Raffl scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period in Philadelphia's victory over New Jersey.

Captain Claude Giroux scored his first of the year and defenseman Nate Prosser had his first since April 2018 to help the Flyers sweep the two-game series in New Jersey against their Turnpike rivals.