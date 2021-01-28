Necas lifts returning Hurricanes past Lightning 1-0 in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas beat Andrei Vasilevskiy at 1:12 of overtime and Carolina beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Thursday night in the Hurricanes' return from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns.
Necas scored off a perfect feed from Jordan Staal on the left side, charging in to put the puck past Vasilevskiy's attempted save. That came after both Vasilevskiy and Carolina's Petr Mrazek stopped everything that came their way through three periods.
Vasilevskiy made 35 saves, and Mrazek had 31.
The Hurricanes had played just three games before having to shut down workouts and postpone four games due to COVID-19 protocols, the first coming nine days ago. Carolina ultimately had six players go on the NHL's daily unavailability list, with Staal returning in time to play this game but five others — including forward Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Jaccob Slavin — still sidelined.
BRUINS 4, PENGUINS 1: At Boston, Anders Bjork’s pass deflected off a defender's rear end and Sean Kuraly's leg to break a second-period tie and help Boston win their fourth straight game, over Pittsburgh.
Patrice Bergeron had two goals and Chris Wagner also scored for Boston. Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots for the Bruins' second victory over Pittsburgh in three days. It was Bergeron’s fourth and fifth goals of the season and the first for Kuraly and Wagner.
Cody Ceci scored his first and Tristan Jarry had 16 saves for the Penguins, who arrived in Boston with a four-game winning streak but have now lost two in a row.
CAPITALS 6, ISLANDERS 3: At Washington, Zdeno Chara scored for the first time with his new team to cap a five-goal second period, and Washington came back to stun New York.
The Islanders led 3-0 before Washington scored four goals in 5:09. Conor Sheary scored his first two with the Capitals, Garnet Hathaway tied it and John Carlson gave them the lead on the power play.
Then Chara's slapper from just inside the blue line beat Semyon Varlamov clean, making it five unanswered goals in under 10 minutes. The 43-year-old former Boston Bruins captain was mobbed by teammates at the bench while Islanders players looked shell-shocked by the turn of events.
FLYERS 3, DEVILS 1: At Newark, Carter Hart made 33 saves and fourth-line forward Michael Raffl scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period in Philadelphia's victory over New Jersey.
Captain Claude Giroux scored his first of the year and defenseman Nate Prosser had his first since April 2018 to help the Flyers sweep the two-game series in New Jersey against their Turnpike rivals.
Defenseman Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, and Scott Wedgewood made 14 saves. The Devils are without top goalie Mackenzie Blackwood after a positive COVID-19 test.
RANGERS 3, SABRES 2 (OT): At Buffalo, No. 1 draft pick Alexis Lafreniere scored his first career goal 2:47 into overtime to lead New York to a victory over Buffalo.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and set up Ryan Strome’s game-opening goal, and the Rangers snapped an 0-3-1 skid to win for just the second time this season.
Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots for his first win since taking over the starting duties following Henrik Lunqvist’s offseason departure.