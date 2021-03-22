Nedeljkovic, Hurricanes shut out Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Martin Necas scored in his 100th NHL game, Alex Nedeljkovic earned his second career shutout and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Brady Skjei added his first goal of the season and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Hurricanes improve to 1-0-2 in a four-game series between the teams.
Nedeljkovic, an Ohio native, stopped 19 shots for his second shutout this season and beat Columbus for the third time. Carolina lost twice to the Blue Jackets in overtime at home last weekend.
The Hurricanes, who won eight in a row before their recent three-game slide, have earned at least one point in 11 of their last 12 games.
Skjei got the Hurricanes on the board at 9:13 of the first period, burying the rebound of Sebastian Aho's shot from the blue line.
Fast made it 2-0 at 6:39 of the second with a stick-side tip-in off Brett Pesce's shot. Necas scored at 8:02 of the period.
Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves but lost for the fourth time in his last five starts.
ISLANDERS 2, FLYERS 1: At Philadelphia, Anthony Beauvillier scored on a wraparound 3:41 into overtime to give New York a victory over Philadelphia.
Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves and increased his club-record streak for a rookie to eight straight victories. Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for the East Division-leading Islanders. New York has won 11 of 13.
Oskar Lindblom scored for the slumping Flyers, who lost for the eighth time in 12 games.
RANGERS 5, SABRES 3: At New York, Chris Kreider scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and New York beat Buffalo for the Sabres' franchise record-tying 14th straight loss.
Kaapo Kakko also scored twice and Adam Fox had a goal and two assists as the Rangers won for the fourth time in six games (4-1-1) by beating the Sabres for the 10th time in the last 13 meetings. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Ryan Strome added two.
Keith Kinkaid, starting a second consecutive game, stopped 16 shots to improve to 3-1-1 this season.