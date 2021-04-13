Nets beat Timberwolves in rescheduled game

MINNEAPOLIS — Kevin Durant scored 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting in his most productive performance in 2 1/2 months, as Brooklyn blew out Minnesota 127-97 on Tuesday afternoon.

The game was rescheduled from the previous night, in the aftermath of a fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb. The Timberwolves held a moment of silence before tipoff for 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was killed after a traffic stop. Players from both teams wore black warmup shirts that read, "With liberty and justice for all," with the last two words in all-caps for extra emphasis.

Durant played 27 minutes in his third game back from a strained left hamstring that kept him out for 23 games. The Nets, missing James Harden, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge, were in command from the jump and ahead by 23 points before the midpoint of the second quarter. They built their lead as big as 45 points early in the fourth quarter.

Joe Harris pitched in 23 points for the Nets, who had 31 assists on 46 made baskets.

Anthony Edwards had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns on the one-year anniversary of his mother's death from COVID-19 complications. Towns chose to sit out and spend the time with his family.

