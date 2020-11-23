New Cubs prez Hoyer's goal: Retool team but stay competitive

Third baseman Bryant has the highest salary among the Cubs' potential free agents and is the most frequent subject of trade rumors. Hoyer declined to predict whether Bryant, coming off a down year, would be on the roster on opening day. But some changes are inevitable, he said.

"On the offensive side, I think we want to look and feel and perform differently than we have the last two years," Hoyer said. "The thing we're trying to figure out is why we struggle offensively given the players we have, so yeah, I think the offense will look different next year."

Team chairman Tom Ricketts has spoken about his desire to avoid paying baseball's luxury tax for high-payroll clubs, and the Cubs — like every team in baseball — face the potential of an ongoing revenue dip caused by the lack of fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Cubs — who for decades have enjoyed consistent sellouts at historic, 41,649-seat Wrigley Field — eliminated jobs from both their baseball operations and business departments this fall.

Hoyer said he has discussed budgeting with Ricketts but said there was too much uncertainty to commit to a number.