New law expands access to family leave

SPRINGFIELD – A new law in Illinois will make it easier for part-time school and college employees to receive paid family and medical leave.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Tuesday lowering the threshold for those workers so that most will be eligible for the benefit after one year of employment.

“For too long, we have asked our school staff to provide exceptional care supporting kids in school without giving them the grace and flexibility to care for themselves and their families,” Pritzker said during a bill signing ceremony in Chicago. “It's an omission that undermines the value of their work and the reality of their lives away from school grounds.”

Under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, workers are entitled to as many as 12 weeks of unpaid leave in a 12-month period to care for a newborn child, to care for a close relative who has a serious health condition, or to deal with their own serious illness. That expands to 26 weeks to care for a child, spouse or parent who is a service member with a serious illness or injury.