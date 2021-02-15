New year, but COVID-19 protocols remain

"Mentally, you don't realize how draining it is until you're done," he said. "I think last year was that. It was two months of that mental grind of the testing, worrying about the testing, making sure you're doing all the right things."

And now it's time to start all over, beginning soon in Clearwater, Tempe and all the familiar camp sites.

Spring rosters will be limited to 75 players, with minor league camps delayed until the big leaguers leave town for opening day April 1. For fans accustomed to exploring the backfields, there won't be much to see.

The good news for all involved — spread of the virus has slowed near camps. Arizona has dropped from a peak of nearly 14,000 cases in one day to under 2,000, while Florida went from a high of 19,000 cases to under 8,000.

Still, MLB has adopted extra spring precautions. The Grapefruit League schedule was reworked to limit travel, and clubs won't play exhibitions against local colleges — usually a spring staple. Some early games may be shortened to five or seven innings, and half-innings can be called off before three outs if a pitcher has thrown at least 20 pitches.

MLB has claimed billions in losses after playing the 2020 season almost entirely without fans, and free agents were met by a sluggish market this winter.