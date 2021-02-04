Newcomers Laine, Roslovic lead Blue Jackets past Stars

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic scored for the first time since being traded to Columbus last month, and the Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Thursday night to earn a split of the two-game series.
Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson also scored and Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves as the Blue Jackets stopped a two-game skid with contributions from their newest members.
Laine and Roslovic, who also had an assist, came over from Winnipeg on Jan. 23 in a blockbuster trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Jason Dickinson, Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn scored, and Anton Khudobin had 21 saves as Dallas came away with zero points for just the second time in eight games.
Outplayed in the first period, Columbus was fortunate to jump out to a 2-0 lead.
Bjorkstrand got his fourth goal of the season 2:23 into the game when his shot from a sharp angle got between Khudobin and the near post. Roslovic scored with a hard shot over the goalie's glove later in the period.
Hintz tipped in Denis Gurianov's shot from the right circle for a Stars' power-play goal early in the second.
Laine showed why the Blue Jackets were so hot on him when found the back of the net with a slick backhand shot. But a turnover by Laine led to a Stars rush and a goal that went in off Dickinson's skate before the second intermission.
Atkinson tipped in a feed from Bjorkstrand for his 200th career goal at 3:42 of the third period to make it 4-2. Benn poked a shot past Korpisalo at 11:01, but the Stars couldn't get another one, coming up empty on a late power play.
NEW YORK 4, WASHINGTON 2: At New York, Ryan Strome scored twice to help New York beat Alex Ovechkin and Washington.
Ovechkin scored career goal No. 709 to surpass Mike Gartner for sole possession of seventh place on the NHL list. But New York stretched its point streak to four games, which includes three victories.
Ovechkin is eight goals away from Phil Esposito, who is sixth in league history with 717 goals.
MAPLE LEAFS 7, CANUCKS 3: At Toronto, Jason Spezza recorded the eighth hat trick of his career and first in nearly five years as Toronto routed Vancouver.
Auston Matthews scored twice, Mitch Marner added a goal and a pair of assists, and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which got 16 saves from Frederik Andersen.
William Nylander added three assists, while Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin and Travis Boyd chipped in with two each for the Maple Leafs in the opener of a three-game set between the North Division rivals.