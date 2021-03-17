Banterra donates $30K to Rend Lake Foundation for Ina campus expansion

MARION — Banterra Bank has announced a $30,000 donation to the Rend Lake College Foundation in Ina to support the expansion of the college’s Learning Resource Center.

The upgrades include a new façade, six learning collaborative study rooms, a central outdoor study and social area for students, and enhanced career tech and student support services that include a wellness room, lab and classroom areas, and a children’s library.

In 2019, the Rend Lake College Foundation embarked on a $765,000 capital campaign called The Hub. Construction began in late August 2020.

The renovations are nearly completed and available for limited use by students and faculty.

“We were pleased to be able to contribute to Rend Lake College, an institution that is so important to the growth and education of our region,” Jeff May, President & CEO with Banterra, said. “We’ve developed a nice partnership with this organization and it is an honor to support them in this way.”