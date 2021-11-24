 Skip to main content
Man crashed car, fought with police on Route 37 south of Benton, cops say

arrest
Getty Images

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A man has been arrested after allegedly crashing a car and fighting with police, according to a news release.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Officer received a 911 report at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, about a single vehicle crash on Route 37 approximately one mile south of Benton, police said. 

Upon arriving the police began attending to the driver, Alex Stewart, who was not injured by the crash, police said.

Stewart then allegedly became aggravated and started fighting with deputies, police said.

He was placed under arrest and was transported to the Franklin County Jail. 

He has been charged with the following: one count each of driving while suspended / revoked, aggravated assault, theft and resisting arrest; and two counts of aggravated battery.

