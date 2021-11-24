 Skip to main content
Marion police request help in search of missing teen

  • Updated
tooley

Missing juvenile Lauren Tooley.

 Provided

MARION - The police are requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile who has been missing since October.

Lauren Tooley was reported as a runaway on Oct. 27 and was last seen in the Marion area on Nov. 8, according to the Marion Police Department.

At some point, she was seen leaving a residence and getting into a SUV, police said. She may be with a middle-aged man in the Marion area, police said. 

Harboring a minor is illegal. 

She is described by police as a 15-year-old white female, about 5-feet and 4-inches and 165 pounds with long brown wavy hair, with red color in the front and brown eyes.

She also has a tattoo on the inside of her left ankle that says “BROOKLYN,” police said.

The Marion Police Department was unable to give further clarification on the case at this time. 

Anyone with information on the location of Tooley can contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.  

