Missing minor suspected to be in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO – A runaway minor who has been missing since October is suspected to be in Murphysboro.

Lauren Tooley, 15, described by police as a habitual runaway, is now believed to in and out of a residence in the 300 block of North 7th Street, according to a Fairview Heights Police Department news release.

Tooley was last seen at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at a Ross Dress For Less in Fairview Heights, FHPD said.

Tooley was described as a white female, about 5-feet and 4-inches tall and 165 pounds with long brown wavy hair with red color in the front, and brown eyes by Marion police.

She was last seen wearing a multi-color hoodie and blue jeans, according to FHPD.

Tooley also has a tattoo on the inside of her left ankle that says “BROOKLYN,” Marion police said.

Tooley was originally reported as a runaway on Oct. 27, Marion police said.

Contact your local police department if you are able to locate Tooley, you can also contact the FHPD with any information regarding her whereabouts.

FHPD can be reached at 618-489-2100.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

