Murder charges filed in connection with body found in Edwards County

CARMI — A 56-year-old man from Grayville has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a body found earlier in the week, police announced Tuesday.

Edwards County State's Attorney Eric St. Ledger's office has charged Steven S. Schmittler with three counts of first-degree murder; one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm; and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

These charges resulted from a death investigation that occurred on Sunday, at 2:04 a.m. in the 100 block of East Sycamore Street in Grayville.

Schmittler was taken into custody on scene.

Schmittler remains in custody at the White County Jail.

The incident was jointly investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 8, Grayville Police Department, and the Edwards County States Attorney’s Office.

