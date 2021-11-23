 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Murder charges filed in connection with body found in Edwards County

  • Updated
  • 0
crime scene tape with blurred forensic in cinematic tone
Getty Images

CARMI — A 56-year-old man from Grayville has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a body found earlier in the week, police announced Tuesday. 

Edwards County State's Attorney Eric St. Ledger's office has charged Steven S. Schmittler with three counts of first-degree murder; one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm; and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

These charges resulted from a death investigation that occurred on Sunday, at 2:04 a.m. in the 100 block of East Sycamore Street in Grayville.

Schmittler was taken into custody on scene.

Schmittler remains in custody at the White County Jail.

The incident was jointly investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 8, Grayville Police Department, and the Edwards County States Attorney’s Office.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News