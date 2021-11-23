 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

SIH notified of potential data breach involving ex-benefit plan administrator

  • 0
Cyber security
Getty Images

CARBONDALE — A former employee benefits plan administrator has notified SIH of a possible data breach involving nearly 1,000 current and former employees and covered family members.

On October 15, 2021, SIH received notification of the security incident at the conclusion of Consociate Health’s 10-month investigation.

In all, 982 individuals were impacted.  

Consociate Health’s analysis revealed the risk included personally identifiable information from January 1, 2014, through December 31, 2015, such as names, address, date of birth, social security number, diagnosis codes, medical record number, health insurance policy number and medical record information.

Consociate Health has stated while they have no evidence the potentially impacted information was misused, the organization will offer a year of free identity monitoring services to impacted individuals.

Consociate Health is in the process of sending mailings with specific instructions. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Official: Feds conducting cyber crackdown

Official: Feds conducting cyber crackdown

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is stepping up actions to combat ransomware and cybercrime through arrests and other actions, its No. 2 official said, as the Biden administration escalates its response to what it regards as an urgent economic and national security threat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News