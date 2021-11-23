SIH notified of potential data breach involving ex-benefit plan administrator

CARBONDALE — A former employee benefits plan administrator has notified SIH of a possible data breach involving nearly 1,000 current and former employees and covered family members.
On October 15, 2021, SIH received notification of the security incident at the conclusion of Consociate Health’s 10-month investigation.
In all, 982 individuals were impacted.
Consociate Health’s analysis revealed the risk included personally identifiable information from January 1, 2014, through December 31, 2015, such as names, address, date of birth, social security number, diagnosis codes, medical record number, health insurance policy number and medical record information.
Consociate Health has stated while they have no evidence the potentially impacted information was misused, the organization will offer a year of free identity monitoring services to impacted individuals.
Consociate Health is in the process of sending mailings with specific instructions.