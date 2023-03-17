CARBONDALE — According to state and local health officials, THC-infused edibles, which oftentimes look and taste like candy, have been poisoning children throughout Illinois ever since cannabis was legalized for adult recreational use, a poisoning which has been increasing at an alarming rate ever since.

In 2021, the Candy Packaged to Resemble Cigarettes Prohibition Act was read in the Illinois Generally Assembly. This proposed bill was set to prohibit a person from selling candy packaged to resemble cigarettes. The bill was introduced by Sen. Julie A. Morrison who had some support, but it failed to pass.

Despite data from the state that shows an increase in THC based poisoning in children, no such bills have been proposed that would prohibit the sale of THC-infused edibles that have candy-like packaging.

"Data from the Illinois Poison Center [IPC] has shown an increase in childhood poisonings, mainly due to cannabis edibles," said Marisa Kollias, the Director of Communications for the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS). The increase has prompted the Illinois Poison Center to respond by issuing a statement warning parents of the dangers of their narcotic candy.

“IPC advises parents to store THC edibles in a safe place that is out of the reach of children and avoid buying edibles that look like candy or a treat that a child would be eager to try. These unintentional ingestions are causing minor to severe reactions in children, including vomiting, seizures, and coma,” said IPC Medical Director Michael Wahl, a researcher in a study which revealed a 4500% increase of cannabis poisonings in children, the majority of the increase happening during the pandemic years of 2020 - 2021.

"Frankly, with all the efforts directed to the pandemic, the subsequent national focus on health equity, and other issues, the dangers of cannabis haven’t received as much attention or focus as they probably should have," said Jeff Workman, Administrator for Clay and Effingham County Health Department.

"We have documented unintentional use of cannabis by children due to the cannabis being a product typically consumed by children. We have created flyers for medication safety and provided medication lock boxes for our WIC and area 0-5 home visiting programs to combat this issue," Workman said.

Just as attempts at the local level are being made to combat cannabis poisoning, the IDHS is planning its own campaign to combat the growing cannabis candy poisoning pandemic.

"In response to an increase in childhood cannabis poisonings, IDHS has invested in expanding its public awareness campaign to address the need for safe storage for parents and caregivers who use cannabis. This enhancement of the Let’s Talk Cannabis Illinois will be publicly available before June 2023," Kollias said.

The IDHS, IPC and local health departments all recommend safe storage for cannabis products, keeping them out of reach of children, and avoiding purchasing candy edibles in the first place.

The researchers of the "Pediatric Edible Cannabis Exposures and Acute Toxicity: 2017–2021” concluded that children are getting more and more poisoned by cannabis, and so prevention strategies such as packaging, labeling and other controls are needed to lesson those poisonings. Particularly packages of candy, chocolates, and cookies infused with THC, which can be enticing to children, should be addressed.

The Illinois government has not taken any legislated or governmental action against the THC-infused packaging which, if not marketed to children as such, may lure them in all the same.

The Bill status of the Candy Packaged to Resemble Cigarettes Prohibition Act proposed by senator Morrison is currently sine die, which means no future time has been appointed to resume proceedings. It might be suggested that a new bill be drafted along side or in its place in an attempt to decrease the amount of Illinois children being poisoned by narcotic candy.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) was contacted for comment on THC-infused edibles being a health risk to children but did not respond in time for publication.