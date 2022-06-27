Carterville-area restaurant under fire at county board meeting

MARION — A Williamson County restaurant just east of the Carterville city limits - Lord of the Wings - came under fire from a neighbor at Monday afternoon's county board of commissioners meeting.

Julie Griffin resides near the establishment in question, which once housed a strip club - Stephanie's Cabaret.

Griffin, who addressed the board Monday, alleges that excessive noise from the business keeps her and family members up long after midnight practically every weekend and that there has been lewd dancing by patrons in the parking lot outside the business. Additionally, she said, some patrons had driven through her property and shouted vulgarities at her.

The property today is owned by Jim Richert and managed by Sierra Anderton, who describes herself as "a young businesswoman who is being unfairly targeted by her neighbors and the police."

Anderton said she has tried repeatedly to work out any differences with Griffin, but said her neighbor isn't willing to listen.

According to board chair Jim Marlo, who also serves as the county's liquor commissioner, the liquor license for Lord of the Wings was revoked last month with $2,000 in fines assessed to the establishment.

"I have done my job," Marlo told the board and those who attended the meeting. "I made my call to the Illinois Liquor Commission. As long as I am liquor commissioner, I will never renew their license."

Marlo added that Anderton not only let her liquor license lapse, but also her business license.

Anderton explained that the reason her licenses lapsed was because the renewal notices were sent to an incorrect address. She said she has since renewed her business license with the Secretary of State's office in Springfield.

Anderton said that because she has no county liquor license, she is no longer selling alcohol on the premises. It's more of a bring your own beer arrangement.

"I rent out for private parties (fee ranges from $1,000 to $1,200) and I provide the DJ and security. We have done kids' parties with inflatables, wedding receptions and adult parties."

Marlo said the sheriff's office has issued more than a dozen misdemeanor citations to the business, but said the state's attorney's office has yet to follow up and prosecute.

"State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti is the chief law enforcement official for the county," Marlo said. "Any answers must come from his office."

Zanotti was out of town Monday and did not attend Monday's meeting. His office was represented by Rhett Barkey, who generally serves the county as labor attorney.

"I met with Mr. Marlo about the liquor license issue and he's not willing to overlook the mistake (the alleged incorrect address). I've also met with Sheriff Bennie Vick and several of his officers. I have nothing to hide," Anderton said. "I've been very friendly. They've been very friendly, too, but this is harassment. They're doing a walkthrough every weekend. We are a licensed restaurant, which allows patrons to book out our establishment as a venue for private events.

"As far as the noise complaints go, I have had a sound-testing professional in here to check out our noise levels and was told that we are not excessively loud despite what is being said about us," Anderton said.

Anderton added that there have been no major incidents at her establishment.

"Nobody has been shot. No knife incidents. No fights. You won't find any violence here," she said. "I have hired a well-trained staff here to address any potential problems before they happen. I just feel we're being targeted unfairly."

County commissioner Brent Gentry, who resides in Carterville, said he sympathizes with Griffin and said the business is troublesome for the county. He said the state's attorney's office does need to address the number of citations that have been assessed by the sheriff's office.

