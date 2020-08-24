Carterville-based nonprofit has given out thousands of diapers during pandemic

CARTERVILLE — There are several government and private programs to help low-income families access healthy foods. But it can be harder for families with babies to get help with diapers and related supplies.
The pandemic, it seems, has made it even more challenging for young families to afford diapers, disposable training pants, wipes and ointment — all necessary for healthy children.
One nonprofit in Carterville has stepped up to help. Got You Covered diaper program has been officially incorporated as a nonprofit since November 2018.
In 2019, the organization gave away 17,000 diapers to families in Williamson and Jackson counties, and a few outlying areas.
This year, the organization will help keep even more baby bottoms dry.
Co-founder Evelyn Fuqua said more than 12,000 diapers were distributed in the first half of 2020 — about 40% above last year.
Part of the increase may be attributed to more people learning about Got You Covered, but Fuqua said, unquestionably, the pandemic has resulted in more families facing hardship.
As businesses began shutting down to slow the spread of COVID-19, Fuqua said she anticipated need rising and asked for donations on Facebook.
The response was overwhelming. “People were bringing them to my house left and right.” Friends from as far away as Florida shipped them to her.
Many “wonderful, benevolent people,” she said, helped add to the diaper stockpile stored in a room at the First United Methodist Church of Carterville.
Fuqua, a former Crainville mayor and councilwoman, said she and co-founder Michelle Parker-Clark formed Got You Covered after witnessing a need at Lighthouse Shelter in Marion for people who are homeless. After leaving the shelter, some parents would return asking for a few more diapers to help get them through a night or a week.
The shelter would always try to help, but it was such a common ask that Fuqua and Parker-Clark decided they wanted to try to do something more. Fuqua is a volunteer at the shelter and serves on its board of directors. Parker-Clark was the executive director at the time.
“We thought, ‘There’s got to be a better way,’” she said. There are a few other area organizations that also help with diapers, but Fuqua said they generally have limited hours, and more demand than they can meet.
The shortage of diaper assistance for low-income families is a common problem nationally. According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three families struggle to buy clean diapers for their baby. The network, a nonprofit that raises awareness about the need for diapers and diaper banks across the U.S., estimates it costs about $80 monthly on average to keep one baby in diapers.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) is the only federal assistance program that can be used to buy diapers. But most families also use those funds to supplement other basic living expenses, including heat, utility bills, rent, clothing and transportation.
Neither the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program cover diapers and wipes.
Fuqua said her organization tries to make it as convenient as possible to help families get diapers. The nonprofit relies on a number of volunteers who act as “runners” and take the diapers to established drop-off points, such as city offices or businesses that have agreed to help. Parents can then pick them up at a location and time convenient for them.
Fuqua said Got You Covered wouldn't work without the organizations and individuals who have given donations of money, diapers and their time and support. "I give all the glory to God for touching these people," she said.
Anyone needing access to diapers, or who wants to make a donation of diapers to Got You Covered, should call Fuqua at 618-922-6355 or reach out through the organization’s Facebook page. Diapers are available to families in sizes premature through 7; Got You Covered also offers swim diapers. Pull-Ups training pants are available in sizes 2T to 5T. Adult diaper sizes for older children with special needs are made available upon request. Fuqua asks that diapers go to families with a financial need, though no paperwork is required to qualify.
For donations, Fuqua said the high-demand diaper sizes are 5 and 6.
