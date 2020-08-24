Carterville-based nonprofit has given out thousands of diapers during pandemic

Many “wonderful, benevolent people,” she said, helped add to the diaper stockpile stored in a room at the First United Methodist Church of Carterville.

Fuqua, a former Crainville mayor and councilwoman, said she and co-founder Michelle Parker-Clark formed Got You Covered after witnessing a need at Lighthouse Shelter in Marion for people who are homeless. After leaving the shelter, some parents would return asking for a few more diapers to help get them through a night or a week.

The shelter would always try to help, but it was such a common ask that Fuqua and Parker-Clark decided they wanted to try to do something more. Fuqua is a volunteer at the shelter and serves on its board of directors. Parker-Clark was the executive director at the time.

“We thought, ‘There’s got to be a better way,’” she said. There are a few other area organizations that also help with diapers, but Fuqua said they generally have limited hours, and more demand than they can meet.