Carterville mayor says citizens' generosity amazes him most

CARTERVILLE — Mayor Brad Robinson never hesitated when asked what makes him the most proud of the community where he lives and that he represents.

"Our single-biggest strength is the commitment our citizens have for this community - the level of generosity shown to a neighbor - and their willingness to give of their time, money and effort to make things better in this city," he said.

"Whether it's supporting the band boosters, a family that just lost everything in a fire, a resident who is battling a life-threatening disease, or simply raising money for a worthwhile project like our flagpole fund... our residents step up and help out."

Almost in the same breath, Robinson, who has served as Carterville's mayor for the last nine years, said the city is also thriving because business owners have chosen to invest in this community.

"I'm very grateful year in and year out that so many of our business owners continue to invest their heart, soul and finances with us. I know there are other options available to them, but they have chosen to work here and build here and we appreciate that commitment."

Robinson pointed to a few newer businesses in the city such as Cowan's Cold-Blooded Coffee, Wagner's Downtown Dip, the Stennett's Cricket and Red Brick Antique Mall, and the Wit and Wisdom T-Shirt Shop that are already making an impact on the community.

And not too far down the road, Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners, Inc. will move its IDEAL John Deere business from Marion to Carterville next to Banterra Bank on Plaza Drive near Illinois 13.

Then there are some of the longer-standing staples, he said, like Farm Fresh, Borowiak's IGA (formerly Reynolds Market), Charlie's Heating and Air Conditioning, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary, Kamper's Supply, Family Drugs, Dairy Queen, Crab Orchard Golf Course and Bank of Herrin, formerly known as the Carterville State and Savings Bank.

In fact, Kamper's Supply won the Small Business of the Year award at the annual Carterville Chamber of Commerce dinner Thursday, while Family Drugs won the Large Business of the Year award.

Robinson said not to be overlooked is John A. Logan College.

"Where would Carterville be without the college? What the college provides and means to the people of this town and region is immeasurable," he said. "It's one of the biggest, if not the biggest attribute to our community."

Robinson said Carterville's population now exceeds 5,800, according to the 2020 Census, but when you tack on another 5,000 Logan students, it gives the feel of a much larger town.

The mayor said new residents often point to the Carterville school district as a key when making the move to Carterville.

"That's what people say when you ask them. We have an outstanding school system here."

Carterville was chartered as a village in 1872, but did not become incorporated until 1892, making the community 130 years old. The city has seven full-time police officers and five full-time firefighters with two each on the clock working 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Our goal is to keep increasing our revenue stream without impacting our taxpayers," Robinson said. "That will always be a challenge, but we want to be able to provide as many services for our residents as possible."

From an infrastructure standpoint, Carterville is making strides.

"We have a $4.5 million project to add two new water towers and a ground storage tank with new water mains that will run from Howerton Street to the fire department," Robinson said. "That's going to make a big difference for our community."