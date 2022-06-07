Chance Karnes to be honored at Marion PBR event

MARION — Bleachers are being added to accommodate an overflow crowd at Rent One Park in Marion when Professional Bull Riders (PBR) take the field on Saturday, June 18.

"We sold out pretty quick and then made the decision to bring in more bleachers to the concourse area so that we can fit another thousand into the event," said Shad Zimbro, co-owner of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson. "That's about 5,000 in all that will be attending. We're pretty excited. The concert that we hosted here last month went over very well and now this PBR event is, too."

Zimbro said the attraction is professionals.

"This is the first time there has been a PBR event here in Southern Illinois," he said. "Before you had to go to St. Louis or Evansville to see pros ride bulls. This is top-of-the-line riders and bulls. That's why everyone is excited and why we may sell all our tickets."

Jeremy Pinkston, marketing director for Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, said that a portion of the proceeds raised from the new bleacher sales will go toward the Chance Karnes Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The 20-year-old Herrin native was killed in a car accident last month. He was deeply involved in rodeos and had a great passion for horses. The Marion PBR event will be dedicated in his honor.

Karnes' mother, Brandi, said it was "mind-blowing" when the president of Rally Point Events and producer of Evansville and Marion PBR, contacted her through social media.

"His name is Lance Yearby," Brandi Karnes said. "He told us about donating some of the proceeds to the scholarship fund and invited our family to attend the event and be their guests in the Diamond Suite at Rent One Park. He told us that the night was dedicated to Chance, He also invited Chance's girlfriend, Destiny Gillihan, of Batesville, Arkansas, to ride a horse while carrying the flag as part of the opening ceremony. And Destiny is taking some of Chance's horses down to Fort Worth, Texas to compete in the World Finals. It seems like people are bending over backwards to honor Chance. We couldn't be more proud."

