City of Marion approves four union contracts

MARION — The Marion City Council approved four union contracts Monday with city employees that run through April 30, 2025 and include a 3.4% pay increase per year.

Deals were struck with police dispatchers; the clerical unit for the city; the dietary unit; and public works department. The dispatchers contract was negotiated with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council for Dispatchers and the others through Laborers Local 773.

Mayor Mike Absher was pleased to work out the agreements.

"Absolutely. We actually created a new contract with the dispatchers at their request," the mayor said. "They used to be in with the police officers themselves. This is my first go-around in negotiating contracts with the union and I am very complimentary of their demeanor and working with us to go through the issues and being patient with me as I learn the process. It worked out really well. We're happy with it (the contract)."

Police Chief David Fitts was also pleased the dispatchers contract had been settled.

"This is the first time they had their own contract. In my opinion, it went fairly smooth and got accomplished."

Three new patrolmen were hired at Monday's meeting. They include: Garrett Patterson, Mason Dodd and Jackson Yates.

"We always look forward to getting officers' careers started. That really excites me. We need the bodies badly out on patrol," Fitts said.

There were also two school security officers hired in Ted Hunziker and Roy Sweet. Their salaries will be split by the Marion Unit 2 School District and City of Marion.

The council approved the purchase of five police interceptors through a loan at First Southern Bank. According to Fitts, an interceptor is a vehicle designed specifically for police to handle that extra wear and tear of police work.

Commissioner John Barwick read an activity report for the month of June involving the Marion Police Department. It contained 97 city ordinance violations; 232 criminal/traffic citations; 34 arrest warrants; 344 incidents; 158 traffic accidents; and one DUI. Moreover, there were 312 ambulance calls; 1,815 911 calls and 1,987 dispatched calls. There were also 4,575 non-emergency calls.

In the narcotics unit, there were 19 arrest warrants issued; 56 arrests made; 122 citations issued; 106 case initiations; and 17 court appearances.

Additionally, there were cannabis seizures totaling 4,584.5 grams; meth seizures totaling 20.4 grams; controlled substance seizures amounting to 456 grams; two grams of Fentanyl seizures; three search warrants; and one case of an unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Besides new hires of patrolmen, the city council approved the recommendation of Mayor Absher to move Branda Brown from part-time to full-time employee at Carnegie Library.

There were also some HUB Recreation Center hires, including Haylee Quertermous as part-time front desk attendant, cafe attendant, childwatch attendant, and camp counselor, and Isaiah Shadowens as part-time lifeguard.

The council also heard from Ed Davis concerning the Veterans on Parade event. Davis said a date for the parade has been set for 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Davis said the parade is for first responders every bit as much as it is for service veterans. This year will mark the 18th year for the event.