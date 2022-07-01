 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colp man charged with homicide

Nathan Clark

Nathan Clark

 Provided

DU QUOIN - A 57-year-old Colp man - Nathan Clark - was arrested by Illinois State Police Thursday and charged with first-degree murder following the death of a 30-year-old Marion man.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

According to a press release, ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation (Zone 7) is handling the case at the request of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at 6:42 a.m. Thursday, June 30 in the 300 block of South Johnson Street in Colp.

Preliminary information indicates that sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence on South Johnson Street.

As deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a 30-year-old man from Marion had been stabbed. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead. Clark remains in custody at the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, Extension 1203.

ISP DCI Zone 7 was assisted by ISP District 13 Troopers, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and the Williamson County States Attorney’s Office.​

john.homan@thesouthern.com

618-925-0563

