Have you seen the commercials about the new vaccination for respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV? Do you wonder if you need another COVID-19 booster? Then, there’s the upcoming flu season. So, what do you need to do to be ready?

Bart Hagston, director of Jackson County Health Department, said the new Arexvy vaccine for RSV, is an adult vaccine.

“We are administering that now,” Hagston said.

RSV is a contagious disease that usually causes mild symptoms. Older adults and those with underlying conditions, as well as babies and young children, are at risk of developing more serious infections.

Hagston said adults have to be age 60 or older and have certain health conditions to get the vaccine. Those conditions include lung disease, cardiovascular disease, kidney or liver issues, diabetes, neurological disorders, compromised immunity, serious respiratory disorders or live in a nursing home or long term care facility.

The vaccine is covered under Medicare Part D. Those who have not added a drug plan to Medicare may have to pay out of pocket. Those who are covered by private insurance should call to see if their company is covering the vaccine.

“The seasonal flu shots are for everyone six months and older,” Hagston said. “The formulation changes each year.”

He said they will start administering the annual flu vaccine next week. They will also have the higher dose shot for those age 65 and older and an egg-free version for people allergic to eggs.

“The CDC recommends you get vaccinated in September or October. The vaccinations will carry people through flu season, which runs through March. After you receive the vaccine, it takes about two weeks to develop immunity,” Hagston said.

Jackson County Health Department is recommending flu and RSV shots be taken at least two weeks apart. Hagston said that gives you time to build immunity before the next vaccine.

The other vaccine adults will need this fall is a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We expect to release a reformulated vaccine the third or fourth week of September,” Hagston said.

The new vaccine is a monovalent vaccine and will replace the bivalent vaccines.

Hagston said they are not sure who should be vaccinated or how long one should wait between COVID-19 shots. That information is still unclear, but he expects the CDC to update the information soon.

“This is the first COVID vaccination we will purchase through community markets. We have not been charging for COVID vaccines, but we will begin doing so,” Hagston said.

He added that Medicare and private insurance should pay for the vaccine. There is also a “bridge” program being developed for those who are uninsured or underinsured. Details about the program have not been released.

The health department will offer both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and older. They will also have Pfizer vaccines for children younger than 12.

Vaccinations are offered by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Health Department. Extended hours are offered until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Appointments can be made at jchdonline.org.

Other health departments are also gearing up for flu season.

Southern Seven Health Department has released a list of drive-thru flu shot clinics beginning Sept. 28 in Vienna. For more information, visit southern7.org.

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department offers immunizations from 8-11:15 a.m. and 1-3:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in Marion and Benton: Call 618-993-8111 for more information.

Perry County Health Department can be reached at 618-357-5371 Monday through Thursday.

Call Egyptian Health Department for more information about vaccinations at 618-273-3326.