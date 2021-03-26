Crab Orchard school district announces replacement for retiring longtime superintendent

The Crab Orchard Community Unit School District 3 Board of Education has named Sy Stone as the next superintendent of schools starting July 1st, according to a news release from the district.
Stone succeeds Derek Hutchins, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 33 years in education — the last 17 years as superintendent.
Stone currently is the pre-K through 12 principal of Crab Orchard Schools.
The selection is the result of a search that produced nearly 10 qualified applicants from diverse geographic and professional backgrounds, the release stated.
The Crab Orchard Board of Education is extraordinarily pleased with the outcome of this search process, officials said in the release.
In the end, Stone "proved himself the best fit to carry forward the vision of the District. His track record of driving academic excellence at Crab Orchard CUSD 3 over the past 15 years, as both teacher and principal, along with his passion for working with students and families of our community, demonstrates his capability to succeed in this new role," the release stated.
Stone completed his superintendent endorsement and licensure from Southern Illinois University. Prior to obtaining his superintendent licensure, she earned a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Southern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Science Degree from Southern Illinois University, and an Associate Degree from Southeastern Illinois College.
“The Board of Education is extremely excited that Sy Stone will be the new leader for Crab Orchard CUSD 3. We believe great things will happen in a school where all students are challenged, all have choices about their education and all get feedback to correct the course of their choices," Board President Matt Troxel said.
“For this to happen, we need continued leadership that is willing to take risks and put the energy and enthusiasm into their work to let the kids know how important their education is. I’m excited to begin this journey with Sy as he brings a spirit of teamwork, and a commitment to youth," Troxel continued.
Stone said he was "honored to have been chosen for this position."
“I am grateful to serve in this capacity. I will work collaboratively, with an emphasis on teamwork and a “students first” mindset, to continue moving our district in a positive direction and improving the educational outcomes for all of our students," Stone said.