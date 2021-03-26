Crab Orchard school district announces replacement for retiring longtime superintendent

The Crab Orchard Community Unit School District 3 Board of Education has named Sy Stone as the next superintendent of schools starting July 1st, according to a news release from the district.

Stone succeeds Derek Hutchins, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 33 years in education — the last 17 years as superintendent.

Stone currently is the pre-K through 12 principal of Crab Orchard Schools.

The selection is the result of a search that produced nearly 10 qualified applicants from diverse geographic and professional backgrounds, the release stated.

The Crab Orchard Board of Education is extraordinarily pleased with the outcome of this search process, officials said in the release.

In the end, Stone "proved himself the best fit to carry forward the vision of the District. His track record of driving academic excellence at Crab Orchard CUSD 3 over the past 15 years, as both teacher and principal, along with his passion for working with students and families of our community, demonstrates his capability to succeed in this new role," the release stated.