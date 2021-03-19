Dems pass resolution condemning Republican lawmaker for attending Jan. 6 rally

House Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, said the resolution is premature because the Legislative Inspector General’s investigation is not complete.

“Within your resolution you make very bold, broad claims and conclusions, which you are asking us to assume is factual…I think a prudent person would say, ‘Why don't we wait to find out what the conclusions are?’ Because there is a chance that the IG will determine that this is an unfounded complaint, and that we’ll have a resolution, which is completely opposite,” Durkin said.

“What we're doing is we're setting a new precedent, a new standard, of how the men and women in this chamber are to be judged in their private lives with this resolution,” Durkin added. “This will open the Pandora's box. That's reality. I will just state that there is a place for someone to lodge their objections or complaints. And that's with the legislative inspector general.”

Morgan framed his resolution as raising one question: “What is conduct unbecoming of a legislator?”

Morgan read the statement Miller made in a Facebook Live post on Jan. 6 at the Save America Rally.