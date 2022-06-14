Doug Kimmel inducted into Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame

MARION — Describing it as "gratifying" and "truly an honor," Veterans Airport Director Doug Kimmel learned recently that he will be inducted into the Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame in Champaign.

This year marks Kimmel's 24th year as manager or director at the Williamson County facility.

"It's an amazing tribute. I'm very proud for my family and for our airport to get this recognition," Kimmel said.

A 1987 graduate of Carbondale Community High School and 1992 graduate of SIU's aviation program, Kimmel's first job was as an intern in Springfield, where ironically, one of his duties was helping to organize the annual Aviation Hall of Fame banquet.

"I had hoped to stay in Illinois after my internship, but there just weren't any openings at that time," he said. "I ended up in Yuma, Arizona for five years. And then in 1998, Charlie Stoker retired as airport manager at Williamson County. I had introduced myself to Charlie years previously and had indicated my interest to him and the board in working there someday. I think that networking helped me get the job."

Kimmel's list of accomplishments the last quarter century are many, but he is proudest of a specific few.

The extension of the main runway from 6,500 feet to a little over 8,000 feet is probably at the top of the list. The extension, which was completed in 2006, allowed for larger commercial aircraft to land safely.

"That was a pretty significant project," Kimmel said. "Not only from the perspective of funding, planning and construction that would have to take place, but what it represented going forward for our ability to accommodate larger operations in the years to come."

The Federal Aviation Authority funded 90% of the $8 million capital improvement project with the state picking up 5% of the total cost and Williamson County the remaining 5%.

Although it's been 16 years since the runway was extended, Kimmel is convinced that its impact is still being felt in Southern Illinois.

"When you look at our location with REDCO Industrial Park right next door to the east and Butler Industrial Park across Illinois 13 to the south, and Illinois 13 connecting us to Interstate 57, and even nearby railway, there are many ways that existing industry can grow or new industry locate here - industries that would have a need for shipment of goods by air."

Kimmel said the construction of a new terminal was also a must for the airport to grow. Although the new facility opened to the public in 2016, the planning that went into that project covered the previous 10 years.

A $16 million project, a total of 72% of the funding was provided with federal dollars. Up to 28% was funded locally. There was no state assistance.

"We raised over $4 million with two separate bond issues," Kimmel said. "The idea was to accommodate growth for the next 50-plus years."

The new terminal is now a showcase for the region.

There have been other behind-the scenes success stories, Kimmel said, such as land acquisition.

"We have had seven different property purchases at close to 120 acres over the last several years." he said. "That brings us to about 1,400 acres altogether."

Kimmel added that the airport authority may eventually expand further east connecting with REDCO property.

One project that has not yet been completed is the construction of a new general aviation terminal, located west of the main terminal. Built in the 1950s, it is presently the gathering point for corporate and private aircraft.

"We're presently in the design and development stage," Kimmel said. "It's been a challenge, but we now have the funding for a new, modern facility. I would say that our target completion date is about two years from now."

Kimmel said Veterans Airport has a strong relationship with its lone provider - Cape Air - yet a pilot shortage in the industry is most definitely a concern.

Cape Air currently provides six daily flights Monday through Friday - three to St. Louis and three to Nashville, Tennessee.

Kimmel said it would be nice to add a second provider, perhaps one that makes regular trips to Las Vegas, Nevada or Orlando, Florida.

Cape Air reported 20,000 passengers to-and-from Veterans Airport in 2021.

"The end goal for us is that the carrier makes enough money to survive on its own without having to rely on a federal subsidy" Kimmel said.

Kimmel and his wife, Mary, reside south of Marion. They have two sons - Greg, 24, who works in the music industry in Nashville, and Danny, 17, a senior at Marion High School. Mary works part-time for a local accountant. Doug's parents - Dan and Barb - still reside in Carbondale.

Kimmel said he became interested in aviation at a young age as his grandfather, Phil, became a pilot in his spare time and purchased some aircraft. Doug's father and uncle were also both in the Air Force,

"I would say all of that influenced me," he said.

He will be inducted into the Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame in Champaign on Thursday.

But he's not the only local inductee into the Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame this year.

Lt. Colonel Steve Willis, a longtime pilot with the Air Force, and educator, and Donald Kirlin and John Charles Robinson with EAA Chapter 1155 at Mount Vernon Outland Airport are the others.

EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter 1155 was recognized for efforts hosting and supporting the many events at Mount Vernon Outland Airport and for supporting the Young Eagles program.

