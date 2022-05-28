Drew Baldridge to headline HerrinFesta free concert Sunday

HERRIN — The final results aren't in yet, but early indications are that the free live entertainment at HerrinFesta Italiana this year is a smashing success.

The Jungle Dogs got the town rockin' Friday evening with their mix of reggae, calypso, ska and rock and then it was John Spicer and Blacktop Boulevard's turn Saturday evening with a little help from Lewis Creek.

Tonight (Sunday), country music artist Drew Baldridge is the headliner under the big tent. This marks Baldridge's second visit to HerrinFesta, having performed five years ago.

"Anytime I get a chance to perform close to home (Patoka), it's great," Baldridge said Saturday. "I know HerrinFesta has struggled the last couple of years because of the pandemic and I'm excited to be a part of the show again this year. I hope we will have a big crowd turn out because the Festa has done a lot of good for the city."

Baldridge was performing in concert Saturday night in Ozark, Ark. and will then make the seven-hour trip north to Herrin.

The young man, who grew up just south of Effingham, said he is especially excited about singing new releases like "Little Bit" and "Senior Year" to go along with established hits like "Dance With Ya" and "Middle of Nowhere Kids."

"I'm really looking forward to playing in Herrin," he said. "It's a free concert and we're outdoors. We're going to have a lot of fun."

Tiffany Young and Grant Ellet of Herrin were enjoying date night Saturday at HerrinFesta when they happened upon the free live concert.

"I really like that it's free and we can eat while we're watching the performances," Young said. "And we don't have to stand up like you have to at other outdoor concerts."

Young said she and Ellet weren't even aware of the free concert at first, but they are now. And don't be surprised, she said, if they make a return trip to see Baldridge Sunday.

"It's certainly a possibility," she said. "It's been fun tonight."

Ellet felt similarly.

"It's been great to just get outside and enjoy ourselves," he said. "We heard the music playing and came on over to check it out. We have really enjoyed it."

As for Sunday...

"I don't typically go to country concerts, but with it being free, we may just have to come back."

Ron Webb of St. Louis was at the concert with his fiancee, Missy Frankel, a teacher at Herrin High School.

"This first band is pretty good. I'm enjoying it and the crowd seems to be enjoying it," said Web, a first-time Festa participant. "I like a lot of different kinds of music - '80's pop and rock, as well as country. Just about anything."

Webb, a former state trooper, likened the HerrinFesta to events he's attended in Sikeston and Puxico, Missouri.

"Just good, old-fashioned American entertainment," he said.

