Du Quoin awarded $4 million grant for new water tower

DU QUOIN — The city was recently awarded a $4 million Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration grant to build a new water tower.

The tower will feature a 500,000-gallon elevated water storage tank at the city’s industrial park to accommodate business expansion efforts and attract new businesses. This EDA grant, to be matched with $1 million in local funds, is expected to create 121 jobs, retain 57 jobs and generate $9.2 million in private investment.

“President Biden is committed to harnessing the full power of the federal government to ensure our nation not only recovers from this pandemic but builds back stronger,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This EDA investment in Du Quoin will provide a much-needed expansion of fire protection capabilities that will boost business growth at the city’s industrial park.”

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said the grant will pay about 70% of the tower project. The city will have to finance the remaining 30%.

"You just smile and say, 'Thank you' when the federal government gives you a grant like this," Alongi said. "I'd much rather be paying for 30% of the cost of the new tower than 70%. This grant is one of the largest ever handed out to a Southern Illinois municipality from the Department of Commerce."

Alongi said the city has been seeking a grant to build a new tower for about the last 10 years.

"Once it gets erected, our city shouldn't have any problem with potable or purified water for about the next 50 years," the mayor said. "And we're going to keep our existing tower and an aging underground storage tank, which holds about a million gallons of water. It should serve us another 10-to-15 years."

Alongi added that the city council will begin accepting bids for construction of the tower late this fall or early winter with construction hopefully getting underway next spring. It will be designed similar to the new Marion water tower just off Interstate 57.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he commends the Biden-Harris Administration for ensuring that Du Quoin sees ample support as the nation builds back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Driving robust investment for our downstate communities is a top priority here in Illinois," Pritzker said. “This new EDA grant will jumpstart new infrastructure for Du Quoin’s industrial park, boosting jobs for the community and catalyzing millions in private investment to make the Park – home to advanced manufacturing and renewable energy capacities – even more attractive for future development.

Congressman Mike Bost said he also was pleased to see Du Quoin receive the grant.

“Not only will this grant help create and sustain jobs for 178 Southern Illinoisans, but it will also support the needs of local businesses as they grow," Bost said. "As COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, getting people back to work and our economy back on track must be our top priorities.”

This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided EDA with $$1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.