Du Quoin gets additional grant to refurbish pool

DU QUOIN — Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi learned last week that the state has awarded an OSLAD (Open Space Lands Acquisition Development) grant in the amount of $390,500 for the refurbishing of the city park pool, including bathhouses, concession stand and parking.

Du Quoin was one of 87 local park projects statewide totaling $30.3 million. Also receiving grants in the region were: Christopher City Park ($253,000 for renovations); City of Anna's Hadley Haven for $400,000; Harrisburg Township Park District (inclusive playground at soccer complex for $396,000); and Village of Bluford (COMBO-Village Park acquisition for $200,000).

"This was a much-needed grant," Alongi said. "A few years ago, the town rallied around the pool and raised $125,000 in private donations, which allowed us to redo some things. What's great about getting this grant is that our share of the cost is only 10 percent."

Alongi said the pool project is especially dear to his heart because his father, Jerome "Mimi" Alongi, was chairman of the park board when the pool was constructed at the park in the 1970s.

"We've needed the bathhouses upgraded for some time now, as well as the parking lot," he said. "Now they will be ADA (American Disabilities Act)-compliant."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said investments in local parks are investments in communities.

"Park projects don't just create jobs and boost local economic development - they open the gateway for a healthier, happier Illinois," he said. "Every family in our state deserves nearby access to outdoor public spaces where they can gather with their friends and neighbors - and enjoy some sunshine, too."

The OSLAD program began in 1987 and has invested $433.5 million in 1,816 local park projects. The program receives dedicated funding from a percentage of the state’s Real Estate Transfer Tax.