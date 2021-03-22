Family awaits final confirmation that skeletal remains found in Pana field are those of missing Daniel Crosby

Daniel Crosby, 25, of Carterville, hasn’t been seen alive since the early morning hours of Feb. 27, 2020. He went missing less than two miles from the field near the 2500 block of East 6th Street where the remains were discovered by an intensive search operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and volunteers.

Daniel Crosby’s father, Tim Crosby, told the Herald & Review Sunday that it could be weeks before a definitive identification is made. But he said the family now believes that his son has been found.

“We’re holding onto each other,” he said, when asked how the family was dealing with the news. Tim Crosby and his former wife, Lisa Miller Crosby, are also the parents of a twin son and daughter.

Tim Crosby, 55, added: “We’re being together as a family the most that we can. We’d come to the conclusion a long time ago that this was not going to be a happy ending, that it wasn’t going to work out the way we once hoped it would.”

Police investigators said a preliminary evaluation of the skeletal remains revealed no obvious signs of trauma. Police said additional forensic review will be required to confirm the identity.

The Crosby family, which is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who hurt Daniel Crosby, had said previously that they now feared he met with foul play and there were individuals who had information about his fate.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s grim discovery, Tim Crosby said the family would await the results of the forensic examination and the police investigation.

“We had indications there was foul play but that doesn’t mean that is what happened,” Crosby added Sunday. “Now we can hope we will get those answers once and for all.”

Crosby had been reported missing to the Carterville Police Department on March 18, 2020. On the night he disappeared, his vehicle had got stuck in a field near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana and he was last seen walking away from it.

The location of the remains is in an area north and east of the last known location of Daniel Crosby and beyond areas that had previously been searched, Illinois State Police said in a news release. Daniel Crosby had visited Pana to see friends when he disappeared.

His father praised the work of the State Police and all those involved in the search for his son. “The Illinois State Police have been terrific, very professional and really tenacious in their efforts,” added Crosby, a former City Editor for the Herald & Review who now works as a writer for Southern Illinois University.

“And the family is also tremendously grateful to all those who helped in the search for Danny. There were probably 100 volunteers out there helping and they did this (search) very methodically and they knew what they were doing. They did a great service for us.”

State Police had earlier said in a statement they had focused on a new search area after additional information from the public had “caused investigators to expand the search area near the Tri-County Fairgrounds.”

The search was conducted by the Illinois State Police, the Chris-Mont (Christian and Montgomery County) Emergency Management Agency, Pana Police Department, Pana Fire Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Coroner’s Office, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, as well as numerous other agencies.

Tim Crosby said there had been several previous searches for his son by police agencies and he and his fiancée had conducted their own search almost exactly a year ago.

Anyone with information about Daniel Crosby’s disappearance is urged to contact Illinois State Police Zone 4 at 217-782-4750.