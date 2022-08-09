Fire damages Creal Springs Village Hall

CREAL SPRINGS — An early-evening fire in Creal Springs on Monday resulted in some damage to the attic at the village hall.

Williamson County Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Norris said his department was notified of the fire by a passerby at 5:51 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor storage area.

"We were pretty quick on getting the fire out," Norris said. "There was a lot of damage to that area of the building, but it could have been worse. The whole building could have been lost."

Norris said Williamson County received assistance from the Lake of Egypt Fire Protection District and the Marion Fire Department. Firefighters had the fire out by around 7 p.m. and cleared the scene by 10 p.m.

As is standard procedure when a public building sustains fire damage, the state fire marshal's office was contacted. Norris said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

"All indications are that it was an electrical fire," he said. "There were reports of some popping going on prior to the fire being spotted."

Norris added that nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire. Village employees had left for the day at 4:30 p.m.