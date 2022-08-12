Grand opening held for Oasis Outdoors - Powersports

MARION — The owners of Southern Illinois' newest outdoors powersports store welcomed City of Marion and Chamber of Commerce officials, as well as the general public to a grand opening Friday afternoon at the former Toys "R" Us building on the west end of town.

Oasis Outdoors - Powersports technically opened in April, but the inventory has steadily increased over the last few months leading up to the grand opening and ribbon cutting. The new business is part of the Black Diamond Harley-Davison family co-owned by Rodney Cabaness and Shad Zimbro.

"Thanks for being a part of this celebration with us today," Cabaness said to a gathering of well over 100 attendees.

Cabaness just happened to be celebrating his birthday.

"We believe Marion is a great place to live and recreate and we're excited about bringing the Oasis brand here," he said. "We're hoping that Southern Illinois will be an oasis for the rest of the country someday. Thanks from the bottom of our hearts."

Zimbro said the new business coincides with the 15-year anniversary of the opening of Black Diamond Harley-Davison.

"We opened on Aug. 7, 2007, so here we are 15 years later getting in with all the other brands and manufacturers in the motorcycle industry. And that's really cool."

Zimbro said remodeling the building and adding inventory have been priorities in recent months.

"We've been selling our inventory about as fast as we can get it," he said. "All of the side-by-sides are such a big thing right now. And a lot of the golf carts, even, because people can use them in the cities and towns around here now."

When it's all said and done, Zimbro said, the Powersports and lawn care products will be moved to the former Illinois Centre Mall building, where there is far greater storage and display space.

"We're leaving it right here until we get the mall finished on the inside. It will be a couple of years, though, before we get it all moved in over there. In the meanwhile, this is a great facility - a nice building. So why not use it? It's working perfect for us right now."

The Toys "R" Us store closed in March of 2018. The building sat vacant except for a seasonal Halloween pop-up store.

"Now, Oasis Outdoors - Powersports is bringing much bigger toys," said General Manager Randy Pace. "We offer a huge selection of ATVs, watercrafts, side-by-sides, dirt bikes and more from well-known national manufacturers like Yamaha, Kawasaki, Can-Am, Arctic Cat and Sea-Doo. The fun starts here - from the casual rider to the weekend warrior - to the competitive racer. We have it all."

Pace said he moved to Marion from a major market in Springfield, Mo. to "be a part of what's going on here in Marion. It's just unbelievable."

There will be no lack of inventory at Oasis moving forward.

"What's really exciting about the Powersports industry is that we're a four-season climate," he said. "Obviously, we're not going to be riding jet skis and Sea-Doos in the winter, but we've still got motorcycles, side-by-sides, dirt bikes, and even some enclosed units that have heat and air. So, this is truly a four-season sports shop."

Pace said there are presently 20-plus full-time employees working at Oasis Outdoors - Powersports - from sales staff to parts and merchandisers, full technicians and more.

"And I could see it jumping into the hundreds," he said. "There's going to be quite a few jobs available."

Marion Mayor Mike Absher said he has always called the city "an oasis of opportunity" and the opening of the new store - the latest venture of Black Diamond Harley-Davison - is "indicative of what I had hoped for."

Others who spoke briefly to the Friday gathering included Sen. Dale Fowler and Chamber of Commerce President Jared Garrison.